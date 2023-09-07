Advertisement

Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

NBC Sports
·7 min read
Dallas Goedert
Dallas Goedert

Dallas Goedert and Darren Waller try to keep the top tight ends healthy, David Njoku prepares for year two of Deshaun Watson, and Tyler Higbee operates as the only show in town for Los Angeles.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 1 Tight Ends

RK

Player

Opp

Time

1

Mark Andrews

HOU

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

2

Darren Waller

DAL

Sun, 08:20 pm EDT

3

Dallas Goedert

@NE

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

4

T.J. Hockenson

TB

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

5

Kyle Pitts

CAR

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

6

George Kittle

@PIT

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

7

David Njoku

CIN

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

8

Pat Freiermuth

SF

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

9

Travis Kelce

DET

Thu, 08:20 pm EDT

10

Evan Engram

@IND

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

11

Tyler Higbee

@SEA

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

12

Chigoziem Okonkwo

@NO

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

13

Cole Kmet

GB

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

14

Gerald Everett

MIA

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

15

Sam LaPorta

@KC

Thu, 08:20 pm EDT

16

Dalton Schultz

@BAL

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

17

Dalton Kincaid

@NYJ

Mon, 08:15 pm EDT

18

Juwan Johnson

TEN

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

19

Greg Dulcich

LV

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

20

Hunter Henry

PHI

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

21

Jake Ferguson

@NYG

Sun, 08:20 pm EDT

22

Luke Musgrave

@CHI

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

23

Irv Smith

@CLE

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

24

Dawson Knox

@NYJ

Mon, 08:15 pm EDT

25

Hayden Hurst

@ATL

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

26

Taysom Hill

TEN

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

27

Logan Thomas

ARI

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

28

Noah Gray

DET

Thu, 08:20 pm EDT

29

Noah Fant

LA

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

30

Mike Gesicki

PHI

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

31

Trey McBride

@WAS

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

32

Cade Otton

@MIN

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

33

Tyler Conklin

BUF

Mon, 08:15 pm EDT

34

Durham Smythe

@LAC

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

35

Michael Mayer

@DEN

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

TE Notes: Travis Kelce (knee) is well on the wrong side of questionable. The good news is that it is truly a week-to-week injury and he has 10 days to heal up for Week 2 against the Jaguars. Noah Gray isn’t worth a TE2 dart throw in Kelce’s expected absence vs. the Lions. … The second of the “big three” tight end injuries is Mark Andrews’ quad issue. Andrews is practicing and on pace to play against the Texans. You just wish a player that spent so much of 2022 banged up wasn’t already an injury report fixture. … Rounding out the injury triumvirate is George Kittle and his groin ailment. Like Andrews, it appears Kittle will be out there in Pittsburgh. Unlike Andrews, Kittle could mostly be employed as a decoy/blocker if he’s not particularly close to 100 percent. As is the case with Andrews, this is far too early for an always-nicked player to already be on the injury report.

Darren Waller’s injury history is a major concern, but unlike his elite tight end brethren, he’s actually 100 percent to begin the year. We can expect wide receiver-level target shares for however long Waller stays on the field. … With Kelce, Kittle and Andrews all limping around, Dallas Goedert might just be my favorite tight end of Week 1. His high floor long-since established, Goedert remains tantalizingly close to reaching his ceiling. … You may remember I spent most of the summer fading T.J. Hockenson, but with the top of the tight end ranks so decimated by injury, I had to fall in line, at least for Week 1. It does remain my strong suspicion that last year’s targets deluge was an emergency measure, and that Jordan Addison’s selection was part of the Vikings’ plan to get more efficient looks in the passing game. … Haters are saying Chig Okonkwo’s 2022 efficiency was photoshopped. Now he needs to do it on hopefully (much) larger target shares. The Saints permitted the fewest tight end fantasy points in 2022.

Tyler Higbee, No. 1 receiver? Such is the sad state of Rams affairs heading into 2023. … Cole Kmet got real paid this summer. Is he finally ready to serve as a touchdowns-based TE1 after scoring seven times in the final 10 games last season? … Dalton Schultz could lead the Texans in targets, at least for a time. Will that amount to anything? This is going to be a conservative, likely run-based offense, one that will not be paying many house calls. … Gerald Everett is counting on a Kellen Moore bump, and the Dolphins and their attendant 51.0 over/under are a great place to start. … Especially for Week 1 against the Chiefs, Sam LaPorta feels like the best bet of this year’s impressive rookie tight end class. … Greg Dulcich remains No. 2 on the Broncos’ supposed depth chart. Sean Payton does really, really, really love Adam Trautman. … Be ready to scoop Jake Ferguson and Luke Musgrave up off the waiver wire. Musgrave could be needed for immediate targets with Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs both hamstring ailing.

Week 1 Kickers

RK

Player

Opp

Time

1

Justin Tucker

HOU

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

2

Cameron Dicker

MIA

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

3

Harrison Butker

DET

Thu, 08:20 pm EDT

4

Evan McPherson

@CLE

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

5

Tyler Bass

@NYJ

Mon, 08:15 pm EDT

6

Jason Sanders

@LAC

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

7

Younghoe Koo

CAR

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

8

Daniel Carlson

@DEN

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

9

Brandon McManus

@IND

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

10

Riley Patterson

@KC

Thu, 08:20 pm EDT

11

Greg Zuerlein

BUF

Mon, 08:15 pm EDT

12

Jason Myers

LA

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

13

Graham Gano

DAL

Sun, 08:20 pm EDT

14

Jake Elliott

@NE

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

15

Wil Lutz

LV

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

16

Dustin Hopkins

CIN

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

17

Greg Joseph

TB

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

18

Chris Boswell

SF

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

19

Cairo Santos

GB

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

20

Jake Moody

@PIT

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

21

Brandon Aubrey

@NYG

Sun, 08:20 pm EDT

22

Joey Slye

ARI

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

23

Nick Folk

@NO

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

24

Matt Gay

JAC

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

25

Eddy Pineiro

@ATL

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

26

Chase McLaughlin

@MIN

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

27

Blake Grupe

TEN

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

28

Chad Ryland

PHI

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

29

Brett Maher

@SEA

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

30

Ka'imi Fairbairn

@BAL

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

31

Anders Carlson

@CHI

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

32

Matt Prater

@WAS

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

Week 1 Defense/Special Teams

RK

Player

Opp

1

Baltimore Ravens

HOU

2

Washington Commanders

ARI

3

Jacksonville Jaguars

@IND

4

Philadelphia Eagles

@NE

5

Dallas Cowboys

@NYG

6

Seattle Seahawks

LA

7

Denver Broncos

LV

8

San Francisco 49ers

@PIT

9

New Orleans Saints

TEN

10

Minnesota Vikings

TB

11

New York Jets

BUF

12

Kansas City Chiefs

DET

13

Pittsburgh Steelers

SF

14

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

@MIN

15

New England Patriots

PHI

16

Buffalo Bills

@NYJ

17

Cincinnati Bengals

@CLE

18

Green Bay Packers

@CHI

19

Atlanta Falcons

CAR

20

Tennessee Titans

@NO

21

New York Giants

DAL

22

Carolina Panthers

@ATL

23

Miami Dolphins

@LAC

24

Los Angeles Chargers

MIA

25

Cleveland Browns

CIN

26

Chicago Bears

GB

27

Las Vegas Raiders

@DEN

28

Los Angeles Rams

@SEA

29

Arizona Cardinals

@WAS

30

Indianapolis Colts

JAC

31

Houston Texans

@BAL

32

Detroit Lions

@KC