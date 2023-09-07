Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Dallas Goedert

Dallas Goedert and Darren Waller try to keep the top tight ends healthy, David Njoku prepares for year two of Deshaun Watson, and Tyler Higbee operates as the only show in town for Los Angeles.

Week 1 Tight Ends



TE Notes: Travis Kelce (knee) is well on the wrong side of questionable. The good news is that it is truly a week-to-week injury and he has 10 days to heal up for Week 2 against the Jaguars. Noah Gray isn’t worth a TE2 dart throw in Kelce’s expected absence vs. the Lions. … The second of the “big three” tight end injuries is Mark Andrews’ quad issue. Andrews is practicing and on pace to play against the Texans. You just wish a player that spent so much of 2022 banged up wasn’t already an injury report fixture. … Rounding out the injury triumvirate is George Kittle and his groin ailment. Like Andrews, it appears Kittle will be out there in Pittsburgh. Unlike Andrews, Kittle could mostly be employed as a decoy/blocker if he’s not particularly close to 100 percent. As is the case with Andrews, this is far too early for an always-nicked player to already be on the injury report.

Darren Waller’s injury history is a major concern, but unlike his elite tight end brethren, he’s actually 100 percent to begin the year. We can expect wide receiver-level target shares for however long Waller stays on the field. … With Kelce, Kittle and Andrews all limping around, Dallas Goedert might just be my favorite tight end of Week 1. His high floor long-since established, Goedert remains tantalizingly close to reaching his ceiling. … You may remember I spent most of the summer fading T.J. Hockenson, but with the top of the tight end ranks so decimated by injury, I had to fall in line, at least for Week 1. It does remain my strong suspicion that last year’s targets deluge was an emergency measure, and that Jordan Addison’s selection was part of the Vikings’ plan to get more efficient looks in the passing game. … Haters are saying Chig Okonkwo’s 2022 efficiency was photoshopped. Now he needs to do it on hopefully (much) larger target shares. The Saints permitted the fewest tight end fantasy points in 2022.

Tyler Higbee, No. 1 receiver? Such is the sad state of Rams affairs heading into 2023. … Cole Kmet got real paid this summer. Is he finally ready to serve as a touchdowns-based TE1 after scoring seven times in the final 10 games last season? … Dalton Schultz could lead the Texans in targets, at least for a time. Will that amount to anything? This is going to be a conservative, likely run-based offense, one that will not be paying many house calls. … Gerald Everett is counting on a Kellen Moore bump, and the Dolphins and their attendant 51.0 over/under are a great place to start. … Especially for Week 1 against the Chiefs, Sam LaPorta feels like the best bet of this year’s impressive rookie tight end class. … Greg Dulcich remains No. 2 on the Broncos’ supposed depth chart. Sean Payton does really, really, really love Adam Trautman. … Be ready to scoop Jake Ferguson and Luke Musgrave up off the waiver wire. Musgrave could be needed for immediate targets with Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs both hamstring ailing.

