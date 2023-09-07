Advertisement

Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

NBC Sports
·9 min read
1
Tyreek Hill
Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle hope for a Chargers track meet, Stefon Diggs and Garrett Wilson square off on Monday Night Football, and Diontae Johnson looks to put his shaky 2022 behind him.

Updated 9/8 at 6:00 PM ET. Removed Christian Watson.

Week 1 Receivers

RK

Player

Opp

Time

1

Justin Jefferson

TB

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

2

Ja'Marr Chase

@CLE

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

3

Tyreek Hill

@LAC

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

4

CeeDee Lamb

@NYG

Sun, 08:20 pm EDT

5

A.J. Brown

@NE

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

6

Amon-Ra St. Brown

@KC

Thu, 08:20 pm EDT

7

Jaylen Waddle

@LAC

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

8

Davante Adams

@DEN

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

9

Chris Olave

TEN

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

10

Stefon Diggs

@NYJ

Mon, 08:15 pm EDT

11

Garrett Wilson

BUF

Mon, 08:15 pm EDT

12

DeVonta Smith

@NE

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

13

Keenan Allen

MIA

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

14

Amari Cooper

CIN

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

15

Tee Higgins

@CLE

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

16

Calvin Ridley

@IND

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

17

Tyler Lockett

LA

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

18

DK Metcalf

LA

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

19

Deebo Samuel

@PIT

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

20

Diontae Johnson

SF

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

21

DJ Moore

GB

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

22

Terry McLaurin

ARI

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

23

Brandon Aiyuk

@PIT

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

24

Mike Williams

MIA

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

25

Michael Pittman

JAC

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

26

Drake London

CAR

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

27

DeAndre Hopkins

@NO

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

28

Brandin Cooks

@NYG

Sun, 08:20 pm EDT

29

Chris Godwin

@MIN

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

30

Mike Evans

@MIN

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

31

Marquise Brown

@WAS

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

32

Jahan Dotson

ARI

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

33

Gabe Davis

@NYJ

Mon, 08:15 pm EDT

34

George Pickens

SF

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

35

Christian Kirk

@IND

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

36

Courtland Sutton

LV

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

37

Jordan Addison

TB

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

38

Skyy Moore

DET

Thu, 08:20 pm EDT

39

Michael Thomas

TEN

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

40

Jerry Jeudy

LV

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

41

Treylon Burks

@NO

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

42

JuJu Smith-Schuster

PHI

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

43

Zay Flowers

HOU

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

44

Rashod Bateman

HOU

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

45

Allen Lazard

BUF

Mon, 08:15 pm EDT

46

Nico Collins

@BAL

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

47

Jakobi Meyers

@DEN

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

48

Elijah Moore

CIN

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

49

Adam Thielen

@ATL

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

50

Darnell Mooney

GB

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

51

Tyler Boyd

@CLE

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

52

Kadarius Toney

DET

Thu, 08:20 pm EDT

53

Marvin Mims

LV

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

54

Curtis Samuel

ARI

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

55

Donovan Peoples-Jones

CIN

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

56

Alec Pierce

JAC

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

57

Van Jefferson

@SEA

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

58

DeVante Parker

PHI

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

59

Quentin Johnston

MIA

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

60

Zay Jones

@IND

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

61

Romeo Doubs

@CHI

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

62

Parris Campbell

DAL

Sun, 08:20 pm EDT

63

Rondale Moore

@WAS

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

64

Michael Gallup

@NYG

Sun, 08:20 pm EDT

65

Odell Beckham

HOU

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

66

K.J. Osborn

TB

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

67

Isaiah Hodgins

DAL

Sun, 08:20 pm EDT

68

Jonathan Mingo

@ATL

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

69

Rashid Shaheed

TEN

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

70

Tutu Atwell

@SEA

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

71

Jayden Reed

@CHI

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

72

Michael Wilson

@WAS

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

WR Notes: I think CeeDee Lamb has one more tier to jump, and Sunday night in New York would be a wonderful place to start. Lamb caught 14 balls in two games against the G-Men a season ago. … Don’t count me amongst the group who believe DeVonta Smith could further narrow the production gap with A.J. Brown this season. Brown remains one of the league’s true alphas who could upset the Justin Jefferson/Ja’Marr Chase/Tyreek Hill top-three apple cart. … I spent part of the summer wondering if Amon-Ra St. Brown has peaked. He’s a compiler who is more efficient than explosive and lacks surrounding weapons to take the pressure off him in the passing game. I also know Week 1 won’t be the time for such concerns. This game is guaranteed to shoot out, and ARSB is going to do his PPR part. He could also be a special talent who makes my “concerns” seem silly. … The Jets are a rough Week 1 assignment for Stefon Diggs . In two games a season ago, Gang Green held Diggs to a scoreless 8/130.

Jaylen Waddle could be feast or famine in 2022, but he feasted so hard in the Dolphins’ high-scoring contests. Vegas expects one such tilt with the Chargers this week. … Chris Olave rings in 2023 against a Titans defense that silver plattered the most receiver fantasy points in 2022. Mike Vrabel’s unit added only Band-Aids in the draft and free agency. … Downgrading at quarterback, Davante Adams has been dogged by questions about his happiness with the Silver and Black. He has a tough opening-week test in the Broncos, though Adams got Denver’s Patrick Surtain-keyed unit for a combined 16/242/2 in a pair of 2022 performances. … No one has more to gain from Aaron Rodgers’ arrival in New York than Garrett Wilson . Even with The Three Stooges at quarterback last season, Wilson posted a respectable 14/170/0 line against Sean McDermott’s defense across two appearances. … Keenan Allen just won’t go away. Now he has OC Kellen Moore calling the shots instead of dead-ender Joe Lombardi . Most importantly, Allen survived the summer healthy.

We could debate Calvin Ridley until the cows come home. We, in fact, did that this summer. I’m still not sure what to think. What I know for Week 1 is that Ridley is the No. 1 in an elite offense with an enviable dome matchup in the Colts. … Beyond Ridley, I just can’t trust Christian Kirk or Zay Jones as a WR3. Kirk and Jones did their jobs in 2022, but they have new jobs for 2023. … Instead of ranking DK Metcalf ahead of Tyler Lockett after he averaged 1.5 fewer PPR points than Lockett per game last season, I am going to not do that. Beyond Week 1, the problem for Lockett will be Jaxon Smith-Njigba stealing slot snaps. I expect JSN to be eased in this week after missing so much practice time, but it won’t take long for the training wheels to fall off. … Deebo Samuel is one of those players I can no longer get a grip on. Samuel is reported to be in better shape this season. The rushing experiment appears over, however, and Brandon Aiyuk could overtake Samuel as the Niners’ top traditional wideout. … Terry McLaurin (toe) is getting close to cleared for Week 1. When/if he does, he will be facing a Cardinals defense that will likely prove to be one of the league’s worst.

You could see it happening in real time this summer: The fantasy world remembering Diontae Johnson was good. Not that the drops have gone away. Or that Kenny Pickett’s sensational summer will translate to real games. A man with Johnson’s targets history is simply worth betting on in what at least appears to be an improved offense. … Behind Johnson remains George Pickens , who had another summer hypefest of his own. He remains best treated as a boom/bust WR3 who could flip matchups on smaller catch counts. … What’s one last bet on D.J. Moore ? If nothing else, he has much enhanced big-play ability with the Baker Mayfields of the world swapped out for Justin Fields . … New Chargers OC Kellen Moore has promised One Weird Trick with Mike Williams: Occasionally funneling him targets that aren’t 1-on-1 boundary passes. Supplementing his big outside plays with some over-the-middle layups would make Williams a far more reliable WR2. … Christian Watson (hamstring) is already hurt again. So is Romeo Doubs (hamstring). That’s not so much Jayden Reed’s music as it is “avoid the Packers’ skill corps at all costs.” Almost never fully healthy in 2022, we needed a clean start to the year to truly trust Watson as a WR2.

I am ranking Michael Pittman as if he will be an extension of the Colts’ running game, catching one low-percentage dump-off after another. … Whatever it is, Drake London’s got it. Unfortunately, “it” doesn’t necessarily include a quarterback. Of course, even if Desmond Ridder is terrible, the Falcons have strongly suggested they are going to pass more than they did under Marcus Mariota regardless. London could end up drastically outperforming ADP. … DeAndre Hopkins still profiles as a compiler, but Treylon Burks (knee) is practicing in full for Week 1. Would it be all that surprising if we were ranking Burks ahead of Hopkins in a few weeks’ time? … Mike Evans’ deep game and Chris Godwin’s short-area feel like quarterback-proof skill-sets. Enter Baker Mayfield , who has never met a receiver’s game he couldn’t kill. Mid-range WR3 could be an overly-optimistic bet. … Even with Travis Kelce (knee) sidelined, Skyy Moore is the only Chiefs wideout who can be “trusted” in 12-team re-draft leagues. … I’m not ready to play Elijah Moore until the Browns demonstrate they actually know how to use him. … There isn’t a single Ram worth betting on in Cooper Kupp’s absence. Perhaps Tutu Atwell’s big-play ability if you insist. Van Jefferson will see more targets.