Week 1 fantasy football rankings: Chase for a championship begins

It's a new season and everyone is on equal footing in the battle for a fantasy football championship. The first step toward that goal is getting off to a strong start. That's where we come in, providing you with updated rankings at each position right up until kickoff on Sunday. So let's do this!

Fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are based on the point-per-reception (PPR) scoring used in most seasonal and daily fantasy football formats. One point is awarded for every 10 rushing and receiving yards and one point for every 20 passing yards. Six points are awarded for touchdowns scored, four points for passing TDs and one point for receptions.

Rankings are compiled by Daniel Dobish, Sportsbook Wire.

(*-check status before kickoff)

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts didn't play in the preseason, but he'll be ready to go when the games count. The defending NFC champions open their season on the road against the New England Patriots.

QUARTERBACK

RUNNING BACK

WIDE RECEIVER

TIGHT END

1 *Travis Kelce K.C. vs. Det. 2 *Mark Andrews Bal. vs. Hou. 3 *George Kittle S.F. at Pit. 4 Kyle Pitts Atl. vs. Car. 5 Darren Waller N.Y.-G vs. Dal. 6 *T.J. Hockenson Min. vs. T.B. 7 Dallas Goedert Phi. vs. N.E. 8 Evan Engram Jac. at Ind. 9 David Njoku Cle. vs. Cin. 10 Dalton Schultz Hou. at Bal. 11 Tyler Higbee L.A.-R at Sea. 12 Pat Freiermuth Pit. vs. S.F. 13 Chigoziem Okonkwo Ten. at N.O. 14 Cole Kmet Chi. vs. G.B. 15 Sam LaPorta Det. at K.C. 16 Greg Dulcich Den. vs. L.V. 17 *Mike Gesicki N.E. vs. Phi. 18 Gerald Everett L.A.-C vs. Mia. 19 Dalton Kincaid Buf. at N.Y.-J 20 Noah Fant Sea. vs. L.A.-R 21 Irv Smith Jr. Cin. at Cle. 22 Juwan Johnson N.O. vs. Ten. 23 Tyler Conklin N.Y.-J vs. Buf. 24 Dawson Knox Buf. at N.Y.-J 25 Logan Thomas Was. vs. Ari. 26 Hunter Henry N.E. vs. Phi. 27 Michael Mayer L.V. at Den. 28 Trey McBride Ari. at Was. 29 Taysom Hill N.O. vs. Ten. 30 Cade Otton T.B. at Min.

KICKER

1 Justin Tucker Bal. vs. Hou. 2 Harrison Butker K.C. vs. Det. 3 Evan McPherson Cin. at Cle. 4 Jake Elliott Phi. vs. N.E. 5 Brandon McManus Jac. at Ind. 6 Daniel Carlson L.V. at Den. 7 Jason Myers Sea. vs. L.A.-R 8 Younghoe Koo Atl. vs. Car. 9 Greg Joseph Min. vs. T.B. 10 Tyler Bass Buf. at N.Y.-J 11 Cameron Dicker L.A.-C vs. Mia. 12 Graham Gano N.Y.-G vs. Dal. 13 Riley Patterson Det. at K.C. 14 Matt Gay Ind. vs. Jac. 15 Dustin Hopkins Cle. vs. Cin. 16 Jason Sanders Mia. at L.A.-C 17 Cairo Santos Chi. vs. G.B. 18 Brandon Aubrey Dal. at N.Y.-G 19 Wil Lutz Den. vs. L.V. 20 Greg Zuerlein N.Y.-J vs. Buf. 21 Jake Moody S.F. at Pit. 22 Joey Slye Was. vs. Ari. 23 Nick Folk Ten. at N.O. 24 Chris Boswell Pit. vs. S.F. 25 Chase McLaughlin T.B. at Min. 26 Matt Prater Ari. at Was. 27 Ka'imi Fairbairn Hou. at Bal. 28 Anders Carlson G.B. at Chi. 29 Brett Maher L.A.-R at Sea. 30 Blake Grupe N.O. vs. Ten. 31 Chad Ryland N.E. vs. Phi. 32 Eddy Pineiro Car. at Atl.

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

1 Baltimore Ravens vs. Hou. 2 Philadelphia Eagles vs. N.E. 3 San Francisco 49ers at Pit. 4 Buffalo Bills at N.Y.-J 5 Jacksonville Jaguars at Ind. 6 Denver Broncos vs. L.V. 7 Washington Commanders vs. Ari. 8 Dallas Cowboys at N.Y.-G 9 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. S.F. 10 Kansas City Chiefs vs. Det. 11 New York Jets vs. Buf. 12 Atlanta Falcons vs. Car. 13 New Orleans Saints vs. Ten. 14 Seattle Seahawks vs. L.A.-R 15 Minnesota Vikings vs. T.B. 16 Cincinnati Bengals at Cle. 17 Tennessee Titans at N.O. 18 Los Angeles Chargers vs. Mia. 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Min. 20 New England Patriots at Phi. 21 Cleveland Browns vs. Cin. 22 Chicago Bears vs. G.B. 23 Los Angeles Rams at Sea. 24 Miami Dolphins at L.A.-C 25 Green Bay Packers at Chi. 26 Carolina Panthers at Atl. 27 New York Giants vs. Dal. 28 Las Vegas Raiders at Den. 29 Detroit Lions at K.C. 30 Indianapolis Colts vs. Jac. 31 Arizona Cardinals at Was. 32 Houston Texans at Bal.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fantasy football Week 1: PPR rankings for each position