Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings

Derrick Henry gets back in the saddle for the Titans, Christian McCaffrey makes his triumphant return for the Panthers, and D'Andre Swift aims to hit the ground running against the Eagles.

At quarterback, Lamar Jackson welcomes a plus matchup in the Jets, Justin Herbert visualizes a huge day against the Raiders, and Russell Wilson ponders revenge vs. the Seahawks.

In the receiver ranks, Justin Jefferson looks to begin an historic campaign against the Packers, Michael Pittman eyes a soft machup in the Texans, and D.J. Moore hopes for better quarterback play in Carolina.

Up the seam, Kyle Pitts wonders if he's the only show in town for the Falcons, Darren Waller begins his contract drive against the Chargers, and Cole Kmet hunts for his first touchdown in two years vs. the 49ers.

Week 1 Rankings: Quarterback | Running Back | Wide Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

