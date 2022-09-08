Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

NextShark

Officials confirmed that they have restored Government of the Republic of Korea, the official YouTube channel of South Korea's government, after a hacker took control of their account and streamed an Elon Musk interview about cryptocurrency over the weekend. The hacking incident reportedly occurred at around 3:20 a.m. on Saturday when the YouTube channel’s name was changed to “SpaceX Invest” by an unidentified hacker. "At 3:20 a.m., the channel name and profile picture were altered and a live video was played on the account," the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, which runs the South Korean government’s official YouTube channel, as well as the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) and the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (MMCA), said in a statement.