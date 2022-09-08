Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
Kyle Pitts wonders if he's the only show in town for the Falcons, Darren Waller begins his contract drive against the Chargers, and Cole Kmet hunts for his first touchdown in two years vs. the 49ers.
Week 1 Tight Ends
RK
Player
Opp
1
@ARI
2
@NYJ
3
NO
4
@LAC
5
TB
6
@DET
7
@CHI
8
PHI
9
@LA
10
KC
11
@MIA
12
SF
13
@CIN
14
GB
15
@CAR
16
NE
17
DEN
18
@MIN
19
@WAS
20
BUF
21
NYG
22
LV
23
PIT
24
@SEA
25
BAL
26
@DAL
27
JAC
28
IND
29
@NYJ
30
@HOU
31
@MIA
32
@TEN
TE Notes: Take your pick with Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews at the top. Already amongst the most important players to their respective offenses in the entire league, they have only grown more so following the offseason exodus of their primary target competition. … It would be nice for Kyle Pitts if Drake London (knee) could give it a go. If not, the Saints' elite defense won't have to waste too much devoting game-plan attention to Bryan Edwards et al. … It didn't take George Kittle (groin) long to go from “finally healthy” to “already injured.” Tyler Kroft is the next man up for TE2 desperados if Kittle can't go. … Are there enough targets to go around for Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow behind Davante Adams? It's a critical question that could be a moot point for a Week 1 Chargers matchup that should feature 35-40 Derek Carr pass attempts. … Maybe you thought Dalton Schultz was a donkey pick this summer. You can't debate that he is Dak Prescott's No. 2 target for as long as Michael Gallup (knee) remains sidelined.
This will be Dallas Goedert's first full season without Zach Ertz. Hopefully it's not his latest season with inadequate quarterback play. Goedert himself has praised Jalen Hurts' improvement. … No one wanted to draft T.J. Hockenson this summer, though everyone still agrees he is a top-eight tight end. Hockenson's increased target competition could go one of two ways. Although he is likely to see fewer looks, they should be cleaner with Amon-Ra St. Brown and D.J. Chark occupying defensive attention. … The question for Dawson Knox is whether he can see increased volume to offset likely touchdown regression. His scoring odds are nevertheless high for Thursday evening's projected humdinger with the Rams. … Zach Ertz is ready to catch-and-fall 5-6 times per game for an offense running low on proven targets while DeAndre Hopkins serves his six-game suspension. … “Hunter Henry, red zone target” is the one role I am comfortable with in the Patriots' skill corps right now.
Cole Kmet probably would have been a consensus top-10 tight end had even 3-4 of his 93 2021 looks ended up in the end zone. Instead, he scored zero times. With Jimmy Graham out of the way and increased target competition not arriving, Kmet is a sensible “making the TE1 leap” candidate. … Not feeling great about pinning David Njoku's sixth-year breakout hopes on Jacoby Brissett. … Although he could be on a pitch count coming off his torn ACL, Robert Tonyan maintains the best touchdown odds in the Packers' pass-catching corps, especially if Allen Lazard (ankle) sits. … TE2 volume should — emphasis on should — be easily attainable for Evan Engram in a thin Jaguars skill group. … Austin Hooper for cheap volume, Gerald Everett and Hayden Hurst for big plays in elite offenses. … The fantasy community loves Albert Okwuegbunam. It remains unclear if the Broncos' new coaching staff does. Always injured, “Albert O” is already dealing with a lower-body issue, one he insists he will play through.
Week 1 Kickers
RK
Player
Opp
1
PIT
2
@ARI
3
@NYJ
4
@LA
5
BUF
6
GB
7
KC
8
@SEA
9
@LAC
10
@DAL
11
@HOU
12
TB
13
LV
14
@ATL
15
@DET
16
@CHI
17
@MIA
18
NE
19
@MIN
20
NO
21
NYG
22
@TEN
23
PHI
24
BAL
25
@CIN
26
JAC
27
DEN
28
IND
29
@CAR
30
@WAS
31
SF
32
CLE
Week 1 Defense/Special Teams
RK
Player
Opp
1
New Orleans Saints
@ATL
2
Denver Broncos
@SEA
3
San Francisco 49ers
@CHI
4
Baltimore Ravens
@NYJ
5
Philadelphia Eagles
@DET
6
Indianapolis Colts
@HOU
7
Cincinnati Bengals
PIT
8
Carolina Panthers
CLE
9
Tennessee Titans
NYG
10
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@DAL
11
Cleveland Browns
@CAR
12
Buffalo Bills
@LA
13
Miami Dolphins
NE
14
New England Patriots
@MIA
15
Los Angeles Chargers
LV
16
Los Angeles Rams
BUF
17
Washington Commanders
JAC
18
Green Bay Packers
@MIN
19
Pittsburgh Steelers
@CIN
20
Dallas Cowboys
TB
21
Kansas City Chiefs
@ARI
22
Jacksonville Jaguars
@WAS
23
Chicago Bears
SF
24
New York Giants
@TEN
25
Detroit Lions
PHI
26
Arizona Cardinals
KC
27
Atlanta Falcons
NO
28
Minnesota Vikings
GB
29
Las Vegas Raiders
@LAC
30
Seattle Seahawks
DEN
31
Houston Texans
IND
32
New York Jets
BAL