Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB

Lamar Jackson eyes a plus matchup in the Jets, Justin Herbert hopes for a huge day against the Raiders, and Russell Wilson ponders revenge vs. the Seahawks.

Week 1 Quarterbacks

QB Notes: Patrick Mahomes drafters could scarcely ask for a better Week 1 matchup than the Cardinals, who don't have the horses to stop Mahomes but do have the offensive personnel to make it a track meet. Hence the week's highest total at 53.5. Although it's true that Mahomes is breaking in an entirely new receiver corps, the Chiefs have constructed their post-Tyreek Hill group well. … Fantasy's twice-reigning QB1, Josh Allen begins the season against a Rams passing defense that had more interceptions than touchdowns allowed in 2021. Imposing, though the Rams were less restrictive on a per-play basis, allowing 7.2 yards per attempt and a healthy 66.6 completion percentage. They were also middle of the road in quarterback rushing yardage. Greeted by one of this week's highest totals at 52, both Allen's floor and ceiling remain intact. … Although the Raiders have improved defensively, it is their offensive improvement that is most notable for Week 1 opponent Justin Herbert. The Silver and Black now boast enough firepower — both on the sideline and in the receiver corps — to be party to a 52 total for the opener. Herbert has always known what to do in shootouts. 400 yards will be within his grasp this week.

Everything went wrong for Lamar Jackson in 2021 … and he finished as the QB6 by average points. That was due in part to a massive increase in the Ravens' pass rate, but Jackson was also hurt by a flukily-low touchdown rate on the ground. Even if the Ravens return to their run-first ways this season, that's a win for Jackson. So is his Week 1 matchup in the Jets' rebuilding defense. … Kyler Murray was squarely in position to finish as the QB1 before yet again getting injured last season. Healthy now, he is welcomed into 2022 with a barn-burner matchup with the Chiefs. … It's all right there for Jalen Hurts, who has both improved passing-game weapons and a likely greater aerial commitment from the Eagles' coaching staff. With A.J. Brown's YAC ability now supplementing Hurts' legs, he has the opportunity to be a true dual threat in 2022. Although the Lions have added pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, they were one of only four defenses to cough up more than eight yards per pass in 2021. … Of Tom Brady's many concerns, none are greater than the three new starters along the Bucs' interior line. Thankfully, it appears Brady's skill corps will be 100 percent healthy at some point in September. It's just unclear if that will be the case for Week 1. Chris Godwin (knee) is trending in the right direction.

We aren't sure how Aaron Rodgers is going to do it, only that he will. The Vikings are a prime Week 1 opportunity on the road. … The Broncos are hoping Russell Wilson can get on the Rodgers in efficiency diet in Nathaniel Hackett's Packers-lite system. We don't quite yet know how that might manifest, but Vegas is predicting a sleepy affair for Monday evening's Seattle grudge match, with the 44.5 total being one of the lowest of the week. The Seahawks are also all too familiar with Wilson's weaknesses, fixating on them to the point that they granted his trade request. … The Bills permitted the fewest quarterback fantasy points a season ago but will be missing No. 1 CB Tre'Davious White (knee) for at least the first four games. Matthew Stafford is going to have to throw in Thursday evening's expected shootout and is worthy of a QB1 valuation for Week 1. … It is tempting to say something like “no quarterback has as wide a range of potential outcomes as Trey Lance,” but that is simply not true in fantasy. It may be in real life, but Lance's rushing ability — really, a rushing necessity as he tries to become an NFL-level passer — will keep his weekly floor in the QB10-14 zone provided he's not an abject disaster as a passer.

Dak Prescott finally got healthy then everything else got weird. What was once the deepest receiver corps in the league is now CeeDee Lamb and question marks until Michael Gallup (ACL) returns, seemingly in September. Week 1 managers can at least count on what should be guaranteed volume for Sunday evening's likely laser show with the Bucs. … It is tempting to believe Derek Carr has received a coaching upgrade in Josh McDaniels, but Jon Gruden had already come close to maxing out Carr's efficiency. Any further gains needed to be supporting cast based, and Carr has certainly received the upgrades he was looking for. He has plenty of streaming appeal in this 52-totaled affair. … Kirk Cousins hopes he is on the Rams plan this season, passing smarter if not necessarily more often. There is little doubt Kevin O'Connell's attack will be more sophisticated than Mike Zimmer's. O'Connell's arrival coupled with Justin Jefferson's continued emergence as maybe the best damn wide receiver on the planet keeps Cousins in the QB1 mix. … Was all Matt Ryan needed an improved offensive line? We are about to find out against the Texans' unimposing defensive front. … Good news: New look Tua Tagovailoa. Bad news: It is against Bill Belichick. With matchups with the Ravens, Bills and Bengals on deck, it could be a while before Tua is a recommended streamer.

A talentless Falcons defense that silver plattered the second most quarterback fantasy points last season has not improved. In fact, it might be worse, with notable additions few and far between. Enter Jameis Winston, who should have the restrictor plate taken off after a 2021 where his attempts were severely curtailed thanks to a supporting cast led by the likes of Tre'Quan Smith and Marquez Callaway. Dennis Allen's staff will still be trying to avoid interceptions like the plague, but all involved are going to want more passes to a receiver corps that features a returning Michael Thomas, an arriving Chris Olave, and an eternal Jarvis Landry. A 42.5 over/under does foretell a low-scoring game with a Falcons O that will struggle to generate heat of its own. … Talking about Week 1 on the Rotoworld Football Show, Denny Carter and I discussed the questions we want answered in the opener. Chief among them was Brian Daboll's usage of would-be dual-threat/deep ball thrower Daniel Jones. Even without Harold Landry, the Titans are a stiff road test. … There were some encouraging signs for Justin Fields this summer, but the 49ers are not an encouraging matchup. … With no Chase Young, the Commanders are an unimosing Week 1 date for a hopefully revamped Trevor Lawrence.

