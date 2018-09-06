Week 1 Fantasy Football Booms, Busts and Breakouts

In the game with the highest total (50.5) on the board, Will Fuller and DeAndre Hopkins are primed for monster fantasy games. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Each week our gaggle of Yahoo analysts show their hands and reveal their top booms, busts and breakouts. Gaze into the crystal ball and list your picks, using the strict rules set, in the comment section below.

Among players under 50 percent started in Yahoo leagues, the loudest BOOM from Week 1 comes from ________.

Dalton – WILL FULLER. There’s always health concerns with Fuller, but he enters Sunday good to go and coming off a season in which he pulled down seven touchdowns in four games played with Deshaun Watson. Expect the Pats to concentrate their defensive game plan on stopping DeAndre Hopkins, and the Texans to struggle running the ball against New England’s improved front, leaving Fuller to soak up targets in a game with this week’s highest total.

Brad – ANDY DALTON. The Colts present the mother of all matchups. Starting corners Pierre Desir (97.9 passer rating allowed in ’17) and Quincy Wilson (8th-most yards per snap allowed in ’17) are no match to continue the speed of John Ross and world-class skills A.J. Green. Look for the Red Rifle to meet or exceed 300 yards with multiple touchdowns. Stream him, Carson Wentz owners.

Scott – We’ve already seen PEYTON BARBER give it a go at New Orleans — last year, Week 17. Barber posted a 17-71 line on the ground, with a touchdown, and a pair of short receptions. He’s clearly the No. 1 option in Tampa Bay, given the Ronald Jones lost summer. And the Bucs probably don’t want this result coming down to how Ryan Fitzpatrick plays at New Orleans. Barber has a sneaky collection of floor and upside here.

Conversely, among players started in over 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the biggest Week 1 BUST will be ______.

Dalton – DOUG BALDWIN. He’s self-proclaimed “80-85 percent” and hasn’t played all preseason while dealing with a knee injury and immediately gets the league’s best slot corner in Chris Harris. Baldwin is a terrifically efficient receiver looking at huge targets this season, but his health is a major concern, and he gets a tough matchup Week 1 against a Broncos secondary that allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to wideouts last year.

Brad – MIKE EVANS. The brief history between Evans and Marshon Lattimore isn’t exactly civil. Inside the WR’s head in previous matchups, the talented corner seems to have his number. In a pair of showdowns last season with the Saints, Evans totaled a useless six receptions for 68 yards. Lattimore, who surrendered a 58 catch percentage, zero touchdowns and 49.2 passer rating to his assignments, gets his number again. South of 60 yards without a score is entirely possible, especially with Ryan Fitzpatrick under center.

Scott –Until I know Andrew Luck is 100 percent, I am not dialing up T.Y. HILTON aggressively in DFS or challenge games. For all of Hilton’s breakaway skills, he’s not a dynamic touchdown scorer, and he doesn’t run the entire route tree. Look for Jack Doyle to lead the Colts in receiving touchdowns.

Chuck a Hail Mary, the one deep player (under 15% started) you believe BREAKS OUT in Week 1 is ______.

Brad – GERONIMO ALLISON. Aaron Rodgers has raved about Allison. The receiver is long, trusted and runs clean routes. The Bears secondary isn’t a pushover, but with DC Vic Fangio focused on containing Davante Adams and Jimmy Graham, it’s entirely possible Allison nets a handful of premium targets. Owned in less than 20 percent of Yahoo leagues, he’s a breakout candidate on Sunday night.

Scott – The way to beat Baltimore last year was down the seam (eight touchdowns from tight ends), not on the flanks (six touchdowns to wide receivers). Obviously it’s hard to take the Buffalo offense seriously, but if the Bills get anything going at the Ravens, CHARLES CLAY will probably play a notable role.

Dalton – MIKE WILLIAMS. He’s listed behind Tyrell Williams, but last year’s No. 7 overall pick showed he can make an immediate impact in the red zone during the preseason (Antonio Gates just recently rejoined the team), and the Chiefs ceded the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers last season. It should be a shootout in Los Angeles, and Williams has major breakout potential right away.

