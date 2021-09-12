Week 1 Fantasy Blog

It’s the first Sunday of the 2021 NFL Season and we are here to keep you updated with all of the scores, big plays, interceptions, and all of the action around the league all day long. Don’t have time to watch football today? Check here for everything you need to know.

Inactives

Trey Sermon

Alex Collins

Jacob Hollister

Joshua Kelley

Deshaun Watson

Josh Reynolds

Wayne Gallman

Keelan Cole

Zack Moss

Odell Beckham Jr.

1:00 pm ET

Eagles - Falcons

Steelers - Bills

Vikings - Bengals

49ers - Lions

Cardinals - Titans

Seahawks - Colts

Chargers - WFT

Jets - Panthers

Jaguars - Texans

(3:45) Let Russ Cook! He has the spatula and he’s ready to go with another touchdown, this time to WR D.K. Metcalf (15 yards).

Bills kicker, Tyler Bas, kicks in a 25 yard field while Panthers kicker, Ryan Santoso knocks in a 29 yarder.

(3:40) Kirk Cousins passed to Justin Jefferson who fought his way to the edge of the end zone. It was ruled short, but it certainly looks like a touchdown. HC Mike Zimmer is challenging. The ruling on field would stand, but Dalvin Cook took it the rest of the way for a Vikings touchdown.

(3:37) Steelers defense are holding them in the game. After a big sack on Josh Allen, special teams blocks a punt and return it for a touchdown. They now lead 20-10 over the Bills after a sluggish start.

(3:36) Ok, Christian Kirk! Kyler Murray delivered a strike to his WR for Kirk’s second touchdown. The Cardinals defense are pounding on the Titans right now and capitalizing on offense. They lead 31-1.

(3:33) Trevor Lawrence comes up big for the Jags with a long touchdown pass to WR D.J. Chark (41 yards).

(3:28) Zach Wilson threw his first touchdown pass of his NFL career on a 22 yard pass to WR Corey Davis. Wilson kept it himself for the successful two-point conversion.

The Steelers finally score a touchdown to WR Diontae Johnson.

Justin Herbert (finally) found Mike Williams for a short touchdown for the Chargers.

(3:26) Bengals punch through 53 yard field goal. They lead the Vikings 24-14.

(3:24) Two turnovers to report. Tannehill was picked off by the Cardinals and Josh Allen turned it over to the Steelers.

Make that three turnovers. Justin Herbert was picked off by the Washington Football Team.

(3:21) Miles Sanders pounded his way to the red zone but it was rookie RB Kenneth Gainwell who scored an eight yard touchdown.

(3:17) Kyler Murray is spreading around the touchdown love. This time is to WR Christian Kirk, 26 yards.

D’Andre Swift found the end zone for the Lions on a 43 yard touchdown.

(3:16) Kirk Cousins delivered another touchdown pass to Adam Thielen for his second touchdown of the day.

(3:09) Deebo Samuel is on a tear! He has six receptions for 160 yards a touchdown. Wow!

Chase Claypool nearly got into the end zone, but stopped just short. Rookie RB Najee Harris loses a yard on the following play. The Bills hold the Steelers who were forced to kick another field goal. They trail the Bills 6-10.

Bengals go for on fourth down deep in their own territory. They hand off to Joe Mixon but he doesn’t get it. The Vikings take over on downs at the Bengals 30 yard line.

(3:05) WR A.J. Brown gets his first touchdown of the game on a 13 yard pass from Tannehill.

Miles Sanders is having a great season opener for the Eagles. He has tallied nine carries for 72 yards so far. They are going for on 4th down and two and the Falcons defense comes up big.

(2:54) The 49ers are indeed going ahead with alternating their two quarterbacks. They are forced to kick a field goal. Robbie Gould fell right on his behind warming up for the kick and then he missed the field goal.

RB Joe Mixon ran it in for a short touchdown to add six for the Bengals against the Vikings.

(2:47) Ben Roethlisberger was picked pff by the Bills, but a defensive holding call negated the INT and gave the Steelers an automatic first down. Big Ben knew it was a free play and went for it. Diontae Johnson is back on the field after an injury scare. Pittsburgh has to kick a field.

I see you Heinicke! He had a big completion to Terry McLaurin that set up the touchdown pass to TE Logan Thomas.

(2:44) Tyrod Taylor made some magic for the Texans and launched a huge pass to Brandin Cooks for 52 yards and into the red zone. What! It’s Danny Amendola with the eight yard reception for a touchdown! He just signed on Wednesday, by the way.

(2:36) Titans are getting boo’d after Tannehill fails to connect on multiple occasions and they miss the field goal.

Miles Sanders lives! He rushes in short touchdown for the Eagles while the Texans score with a field goal.

(2:33) Christian McCaffrey, by the way, has eight catches for 33 yards and is crushing it for PPR even though he hasn’t found the end zone yet. It was Sam Darnold who pulled a Kyler Murray and kept it himself for a Panthers touchdown. Revenge!

(2:26) Finally, we have some scoring in the Steelers-Bills game. Josh Allen hits Gabriel Davis for a short touchdown. Geez. Took long enough.

RB James Conner gets the Cardinals to the two and Kyler Murray runs it in for a touchdown.

Washington is forced to kick. Fitzpatrick is questionable to return with a hip injury.

49ers’ field goal is good.

Touchdown by the Eagles was called back due to an illegible man downfield. That pushes the Eagles back to the nine yard line but Hurts threaded the needle to TE Dallas Goedert for a score.

(2:20) Russell Wilson threw a HUGE pass to Tyler Lockett (69 yards) for Lockett’s second touchdown of the day.

Sam Darnold finally got his act together for his REVENGE appearance with fellow teammate and former Jet Robby Anderson for a 47 yard touchdown.

Burrow also connected on a big (50 yards) touchdown to rookie and former college teammate Ja’Marr Chase.

(2:15) Chargers WR Mike Williams is having himself a day, playing more in the slot than last year. He has six receptions for 59 yards.

Trevor Lawrence was picked off and Houston will take over.

Jared Goff was also picked and the 49ers returned the interception 39 yards for a touchdown.

(2:10) Bengals put seven on the board with a pass from QB Joe Burrow to WR Tee Higgins. They are tied with the Vikings 7-7.

There was a fun little flea flicker from Derrick Henry to Ryan Tannehill who connected on a long pass with WR Chester Rogers. Titans are just inches from the end zone on 1st and 10, but Henry was bottled up by the Cardinals defense. The second try to Henry was stopped again, thanks in large part to J.J. Watt. Third time was a charm with Tannehill taking it in himself.

(2:08) Panthers and Texans both kicked field goals while 49ers RB JaMycal Hasty found the end one but his knee may have been down. TD was confirmed.

INJURY UPDATE: WFT QB Ryan Fitzpatrick is down. Taylor Heinicke is warming up. Not good.

(2:03) The Hopkins-Murray connection won’t go anywhere, anytime soon. Hopkins finds the end zone for his second touchdown.

Jets QB Zach Wilson was picked off by the Panthers.

(1:58) Colts WR Zach Pascal gets a touchdown from Carson Wentz. Sad for the Pittman managers, but it’s still early.

Rookie QB Trevor Lawrence connected with TE Chris Manhertz for a touchdown for the Jaguars. Another “who is that?” Situation.

(1:55) WR K.J. Osborn has been catching Kirk Cousins attention on the Vikings. He only has two receptions so far but they have totaled 36 yards. But it was WR Adam Thielen who ended up with the touchdown.

Deebo Samuel just made a big play of 25 yards from QB Jimmy Garoppolo. Brandon Aiyuk has been dealing with a hamstring issue so this could be a big day for Samuel.

(1:50) Elijah Mitchell (who?) had a 38 yard run for the 49ers for a touchdown against the Lions.

(1:45) TE Gerald Everett found the end zone for a Seahawks touchdown. Everett is a sneaky sleeper TE pick up.

INJURY UPDATE: Steelers WR Diontae Johnson is down on the field. He is in the medical tent now.

(1:41) Tyrod Taylor sighting! And a David Johnson sighting! Taylor connected with Johnson on a seven yard pass for a touchdown.

Lions QB Jared Goff found TE T.J. Hockenson for a six yard Detroit touchdown.

Picking Koo as your kicker might have been a really good idea. He busts in his second field goal of the day.

(1:30) Washington RB Antonio Gibson gained 20 yards on the ground to get the WFT in the red zone against the Chargers but they are unable to convert for a touchdown. Field goal but Dustin Hopkins is good.

QB Russell Wilson and WR Tyler Lockett connect on a 23 yard touchdown!

DeAndre Hopkins comes down with an acrobatic five yard touchdown reception for the Cardinals.

Houston RB Mark Ingram plows his way into the end zone for a touchdown. This backfield is going to be very annoying trying to unpack this season.

Trey Lance gets his first snap on the 49ers drive after the missed field goal by the Lions. He gained a yard, which is better than nothing. But, then he threw a touchdown to Trenton Sherfield on a five yard pass.

Eagles rookie WR DeVonta Smith sores his first touchdown on an 18 yard pass from QB Jalen Hurts. The Eagles lead 7-3 against the Falcons.

(1:15) QB Matt Ryan and the Falcons could not connect in the end zone and K Younghoe Koo put three points on the board for Atlanta.

Lions are looking a little rough, they losing yards with both Williams and RB D’Andre Swift and they are forced to kick a field goal, which was no good.

We also had Matt Prater, now with the Cardinals kick a 34 yard field goal and the Colts put three on the board with Rodrigo Blankenship.

(1:10) Despite having some lingering hamstring issues, Chargers RB Austin Ekeler looks just fine after rushing in the very first touchdown of the 2021 regular season. Extra point is good.

Well, that went well for RB Jamaal Williams who couldn’t make a single yard for the Lions and they turned the ball over to the 49ers on downs.

(1:09) After a huge kick return for the Bills, the Steelers defense stepped up and held them to a field goal by kicker Tyler Bass.