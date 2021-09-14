Week 1 Fantasy Bad Beats: Benching the wrong guys has dire results

Did you suffer a crushing loss in Week 1, by way of a last-second defeat or a blowout?

Well, we here at Yahoo Fantasy are here for you, yet again, and always. We want to know all about it (so we can laugh at you) so we can help you get through it. Judge Andy Behrens can assist you through these troubled times, in Week 1 and every week of the 2020 fantasy football season.

Speaking of Week 1, most of us would hope to not have to go through lineup headaches this early in the season. We completed our drafts, we secured our top positions, and we shouldn't have to worry too much about those big-name players not meeting expectations, or our bench options going completely bananas.

But when it happens, man, does it hurt.

And that's exactly what happened to this user, as you'll see in the video above. Andy Behrens explains how this fantasy manager started Aaron Rodgers (likely his top quarterback), Aaron Jones (likely his first-round pick and an elite Packers), and Brandon Aiyuk (a hyped WR option for this season).

Of course, we all know what happened with those three players. To make matters worse, just wait until you see who he had on the bench!

And we have our honorable mention this week goes to all those players who were handed Ls late on Monday night, thanks to Lamar Jackson's case of fumbleitis ...