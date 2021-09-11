Week 1 DFS Preview: When is it not time for Run CMC?
Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast
Apple Podcasts • Spotify • Stitcher • Google Podcasts
Yes, it's a brand new episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast on a Saturday.
All season long, Matt Harmon will be joined by TJ Hernandez of 4for4 to give you a special DFS-focused bonus episode of the forecast.
Matt & TJ go position-by-position through the Week 1 lineup and give you the high-tier and low-tier players to target for your daily fantasy contests.
Is Christian McCaffrey a must-start DFS player every week he's available? Should you target whoever is playing the Houston Texans? Matt & TJ answer those questions and more on this weekend's DFS bonus episode.
Stay up to date with the latest fantasy football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooFantasy
Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB
Follow Andy @AndyBehrens
Follow Dalton @DaltonDelDon
Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF
Follow Scott @Scott_Pianowski
Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts