Week 1: Deep Sleepers and DFS Bargains

It’s baaacccckkk! Not just football, but a regular dose of my Deep Sleepers and DFS bargains. Every Friday I’ll continue digging for gold and doling out five under-the-radar grabs.

To review… all of these players are owned in less than sixty percent of Yahoo leagues (at time of writing) and/or are a significant value in our daily game. They’re not the obvious picks, and they’re not without their risks, but that’s why they’re so cheap and available! I’d never advocate taking all of these guys, but rather utilizing them if a manager were in a pinch at a position or aiming to build a “stars and scrubs” sort of DFS lineup.

Paul Richardson, WR, Seattle Seahawks ($17)

A second round selection from the 2014 draft, Richardson’s potential has always been huge, but he’s had trouble staying on the field. In college, after missing the 2012 season due to an ACL tear, he bounced back and set a Buffs record, logging 1,201 receiving yards. This back-and-forth has followed him into the pros: flashing in a big spot…. but then ending up on the IR. Last year, however, after Tyler Lockett fell victim to a broken leg, Richardson showed up and delivered for Seattle.

From Weeks 16-19, the 6-foot-tall and 175 pound wideout played nearly 67 percent of the team’s snaps, averaged 3.75 catches per contest, and scored 2 TDs. And that was as the team’s No. 3 receiver! With Jermaine Kearse now in New York and Tyler Lockett listed with the second team, the 25-year-old figures to see a larger piece of the passing pie.

Expected to line up opposite Doug Baldwin, Richardson has a sweet matchup to open the season. In what figures to be a shoot out at Green Bay, he’s likely to draw CB Davon House, who was so bad Jacksonville (a team that allowed 12 receiving TDs in 2016) cut him. Assuming he can eschew catastrophic injury, he should be $$$ on Sunday.

Coby Fleener, TE, New Orleans Saints ($14)

I can hear your groans through the interwebs, but don’t let a (false) narrative allow you to miss out on top-ten potential at the position. In 2016 Fleener averaged over five targets per game and closed out the year as fantasy’s twelfth most productive TE. He also only committed three drops on the season.

While he didn’t catch on to Sean Payton’s playbook as quickly as many had hoped, he was a stud when subbing in for Snead. With the team’s slot-receiver sidelined (toe) in Week 3 vs. Atlanta, Fleener converted seven of eleven balls for 109 yards and a score. Admittedly, this go-around will be tougher, as Drew Brees is on the road and the Vikings only gave up four TDs to TEs last year… but Fleener still figures to get fed. He’s had a year to acclimate to the offense and fills an immediate need in the team’s season opener.

Darren Sproles, RB, Philadelphia Eagles ($13)

Third in red zone targets last year with 13 looks, the Eagles clearly want to get Sproles involved near the goal line. Averaging almost 11 fantasy points per game in 2016, Sproles closed out the season as a top-twenty-five producer in PPR formats. Facing a Redskins defense that gave up over 4 catches per game and 4 receiving TDs to RBs last year, the vet opens the season with a friendly matchup. With Alshon Jeffery likely to draw shut-down CB Josh Norman, and in a pairing with shoot-out potential (Vegas set the line at 48), Sproles figures to be involved in scoring situations. While everyone else is on TE Zach Ertz, Sproles is an under-the-radar contrarion play. FF: FF: 11 total touches for 63 combined yards and 1 TD

Kendall Wright, WR, Chicago Bears ($13)

It may be a boring vet call, but someone has to catch the ball in Chicago. A technician in the slot, Wright has been consistently serviceable when on the field. Unfortunately, injuries have kept him sidelined far too often. Still, after entering the lineup for Tennessee last year, Wright was a top-ten producer three times from Weeks 4 through 11, scoring on each of his red zone opportunities. He wasn’t able to finish the season due to… you guessed it… injury, but he’s healthy right now. Showing well in the regular season dress rehearsal and reuniting with former OC Dowell Loggains and former WRs coach Zach Azzanni, Wright has flex appeal in Week 1.

