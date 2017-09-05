Week 1 Daily Fantasy Football Picks: FanDuel tournament lineup, strategy, advice

The wait is over, folks, as Week 1 of the 2017 NFL season is officially here. For many, that means it's time to begin devising strategy and building those daily fantasy football lineups. The following is our advice at each position for FanDuel GPP tournament contests this Sunday.

We’ve gone with a cheap, hopefully low-owned, QB-WR stack in order to free up our budget for some higher-priced studs at both running back and wide receiver. It should also hopefully help differentiate our lineup, which is always key in a big GPP. You will also notice a home-team theme with our lineup that rounds out with a tight end and kicker we feel are incredibly cost efficient at their positions.

WEEK 1 RANKINGS

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker







Daily Fantasy Football Week 1 Picks: FanDuel tournament lineup





Brian Hoyer, QB, SF vs. CAR ($6,400)

Looking for low ownership, a great price, and reasonable upside, Hoyer fits the bill in what will be his debut at the helm of the 49ers offense. In fact, Sunday afternoon will see Hoyer start a game for his fourth different team in as many seasons. The eight-year veteran played quite well over six games (five starts) for the Bears in 2016, completing 67 percent of his passes for an average of better than 240 yards per game with a 6-0 TD/INT ratio before an injury ended his season early. Hoyer is now reunited with new 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, who was his offensive coordinator in Cleveland back in 2014, and draws a matchup with the NFL’s 28th-ranked pass defense from last season.

Le’Veon Bell, RB, PIT at CLE ($9,300)

After a summer-long holdout, Bell returned to the Steelers practice field Monday. There is certainly a chance he enters Sunday in a little less than top form after basically sitting out all offseason conditioning routines, but this is one of the absolute best offensive weapons in all of football we’re talking about here. Bell can eat up virtually any defense, and he has what certainly seems to be a tasty matchup in Week 1.

MORE DFS: DraftKings cash lineup

Todd Gurley, RB, LAR vs. IND ($7,300)

Gurley burned many a fantasy owner last season, especially in seasonal formats. He was not much better in daily contests, failing to reach 100 rushing yards while finding the end zone in just five of 16 games. However, there is a new, offensive-minded regime running the Rams now, and you can bet it will do everything to get Gurley back to his sensational rookie form of 2015. A showdown with last year’s 30th-ranked defensive unit is a great place to start.

A.J. Green, WR, CIN vs. BAL ($8,400)

Over eight career games against AFC North rival Baltimore, Green has averaged five receptions for nearly 91 yards and hit paydirt six times, so there is a promising history here. Green was in the midst of a huge season in 2016, grabbing seven passes for 107 yards over the first nine games before an injury in Week 10 ended his campaign. He is most definitely chomping at the bit to get back into a game that counts.

Jordy Nelson, WR, GB vs. SEA ($7,700)

After missing all of the 2015 season, Nelson returned in '16 to catch 97 passes for 1,257 yards and a league-leading 14 touchdowns, two of which came in a Week 14 battle with Seattle. The Seahawks defense may steer many away from Nelson this Sunday, so this could be a great place to take advantage of low ownership once again. The Aaron Rodgers-to-Nelson connection in Green Bay is just incredibly difficult to stop for any secondary.

Pierre Garcon, WR, SF vs. CAR ($6,600)

The other side of our San Francisco stack, Garcon is another newcomer to the Bay Area, but, like Hoyer, he is familiar with Shanahan. In fact, back in 2013, Garcon produced a tremendous season for the Shanahan-led Redskins offense, hauling in 113 passes for 1,346 yards. Granted, this is a different team and situation, but one thing is for sure, Garcon enters the season as Hoyer’s top target.

Julius Thomas, TE, MIA vs. TB ($5,100)

Sticking with the “old faces in new places” theme, the Dolphins acquired Thomas via trade all the way back in March. Also similar to Garcon and Hoyer, Thomas is reuniting with an old coach under whom he saw tremendous success. With Dolphins' coach Adam Gase as his offensive coordinator in Denver back in 2013 and '14, Thomas produced consecutive 12-touchdown seasons. It’s easy to imagine him playing a similar role for Gase in Miami.

Read More