After Week 1, Colorado takes dramatic leap in USA TODAY Sports college football re-rank

The first full week of college football is officially in the rearview mirror, and there were plenty of thrilling games. One of them was Duke’s stunning win over Clemson to end the week.

But, the big one was Colorado and head coach Deion Sanders’ stunning victory over TCU.

The Buffs were picked to finish 11th in the Pac-12 preseason media poll, and the various outcomes had people wondering how good this team would be. After defeating the Horned Frogs, they got into the US LBM Coaches Poll top 25 and are officially trending up big time with a game against Nebraska at Folsom Field this week.

After the conclusion of Week 1, Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY Sports dropped a new ranking of all 133 FBS teams. Here’s how the Pac-12 looks now:

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Stanford is the lowest team in the Pac-12, but Troy Taylor got his first win as the Cardinal head coach by defeating Hawaii.

Syndication: Arizona Republic

The Sun Devils survived a weird weather delay and beat Southern Utah, but there are concerns.

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Jaydn Ott is a terrific player, and Cal stomped North Texas on the road. The Golden Bears might surprise people this year.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Every single Pac-12 team won in Week 1, and Washington State demolished Colorado State in Fort Collins.

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

Arizona made easy work of Northern Arizona, and a Week 2 road game at Mississippi State will be extremely difficult.

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado went up a whopping 76 spots to No. 40, so that’s a massive boost. The Buffs’ next two games are winnable, too. After that, they have back-to-back showdowns against Oregon and USC.

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA beat Coastal Carolina, but the QB situation has some eyebrows being raised.

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Washington put up a ton of points against Boise State and is a Pac-12 contender. Book it.

18: OREGON DUCKS

Syndication: The Register Guard

Oregon scored 81 points (!), but it came against Portland State in Eugene.

Syndication: Statesman Journal

Oregon State beat San Jose State, and QB DJ Uiagalelei made the right move going to Corvallis.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Trojans aren’t getting the respect early on, although wins against San Jose State and Nevada aren’t very appetizing.

Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The back-to-back Pac-12 champs are still the highest here until further notice.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire