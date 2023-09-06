After Week 1, Colorado takes dramatic leap in USA TODAY Sports college football re-rank
The first full week of college football is officially in the rearview mirror, and there were plenty of thrilling games. One of them was Duke’s stunning win over Clemson to end the week.
But, the big one was Colorado and head coach Deion Sanders’ stunning victory over TCU.
The Buffs were picked to finish 11th in the Pac-12 preseason media poll, and the various outcomes had people wondering how good this team would be. After defeating the Horned Frogs, they got into the US LBM Coaches Poll top 25 and are officially trending up big time with a game against Nebraska at Folsom Field this week.
After the conclusion of Week 1, Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY Sports dropped a new ranking of all 133 FBS teams. Here’s how the Pac-12 looks now:
111: STANFORD CARDINAL
Stanford is the lowest team in the Pac-12, but Troy Taylor got his first win as the Cardinal head coach by defeating Hawaii.
103: ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
The Sun Devils survived a weird weather delay and beat Southern Utah, but there are concerns.
86: CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS
Jaydn Ott is a terrific player, and Cal stomped North Texas on the road. The Golden Bears might surprise people this year.
72: WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Every single Pac-12 team won in Week 1, and Washington State demolished Colorado State in Fort Collins.
64: ARIZONA WILDCATS
Arizona made easy work of Northern Arizona, and a Week 2 road game at Mississippi State will be extremely difficult.
40: COLORADO BUFFALOES
Colorado went up a whopping 76 spots to No. 40, so that’s a massive boost. The Buffs’ next two games are winnable, too. After that, they have back-to-back showdowns against Oregon and USC.
35: UCLA BRUINS
UCLA beat Coastal Carolina, but the QB situation has some eyebrows being raised.
20: WASHINGTON HUSKIES
Washington put up a ton of points against Boise State and is a Pac-12 contender. Book it.
18: OREGON DUCKS
Oregon scored 81 points (!), but it came against Portland State in Eugene.
14: OREGON STATE BEAVERS
Oregon State beat San Jose State, and QB DJ Uiagalelei made the right move going to Corvallis.
9: USC TROJANS
The Trojans aren’t getting the respect early on, although wins against San Jose State and Nevada aren’t very appetizing.
8: UTAH UTES
The back-to-back Pac-12 champs are still the highest here until further notice.