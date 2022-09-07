Week 1 College Football Rankings: Mountain West Shut Out Of Top 25, As Expected

Where are the Mountain West teams ranked?

A look around the rankings

The latest polls are out after a long weekend and the Mountain West not faring well against FBS competition. Boise State and San Diego State losing to their respective schools did not allow them to get any more votes in the AP or coaches poll.

Fresno State, Air Force and Utah State did all receive votes in both polls. The Bulldogs and Falcons easily took care of their FCS foes, but the Aggies blowout loss to No. 1 Alabama only gave Utah State a slight ding.

Fresno State and Air Force has an outside shot of being ranked after Week 2 as they both play Power 5 teams. The Bulldogs have the better odds as they take on Oregon State who received votes, while the Falcons take on the hapless Colorado Buffaloes.

Coaches Poll

Coaches Poll Also Receiving Votes: Tennessee 143; Penn State 138; Houston 137; Cincinnati 61; Iowa 44; Mississippi State 34; Florida State 33; Central Florida 23; Fresno State 21; Air Force 18; Auburn 15; Texas Christian 7; UCLA 6; South Carolina 6; Utah State 5; Minnesota 5; Syracuse 4; Oregon State 3; UL Lafayette 1; Texas Tech 1; Northwestern 1; North Carolina 1.

25 BYU Cougars 1-0 (NR)

24 Oregon Ducks 0-1 206 (12)

23 Ole Miss Rebels 1-0 292 (24)

22 Texas Longhorns 1-0 351 (18)

21 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 1-0 421 (19)

20 Kentucky Wildcats 1-0 421 (21)

19 Florida Gators 1-0 469 (NR)

18 Wisconsin Badgers 1-0 495 (20)

17 Arkansas Razorbacks 1-0 554 (23)

16 Miami Hurricanes 1-0 591 (17)

15 Utah Utes 0-1 605 (8)

14 Pitt Panthers 1-0 624 (16)

13 NC State Wolfpack 1-0 642 (13)

12 USC Trojans 1-0 849 (15)

11 Michigan State Spartans 1-0 860 (14)

10 Oklahoma State Cowboys 1-0 938 (11)

9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 0-1 1077 (5)

8 Baylor Bears 1-0 1103 (10)

7 Oklahoma Sooners 1-0 1160(9)

6 Texas A&M Aggies 1-0 1268 (7)

5 Michigan Wolverines 1-0 1333 (6)

4 Clemson Tigers 1-0 1380 (4)

3 Ohio State Buckeyes 1-0, 1520, 2 1st place (2)

2 Georgia Bulldogs 1-0 1542, 6 1st place (3)

1 Alabama Crimson Tide 1-0 1615, 57 1st place (1)

CFB/r does a great job putting this squint-and-you-can-see-it graphic of who voted for who in the AP poll. Both Fresno State and Air Force received a high ranking of No. 21.

AP Poll

Others Receiving Votes Oregon 131, Penn State 122, Texas 118, Cincinnati 63, Florida State 42, Fresno State 22, UCF 22, Minnesota 22, Kansas State 18, Auburn 15, Mississippi State 10, Air Force 8, Oregon State 5, North Carolina 3, South Carolina 2, Purdue 1, UCLA 1, Arizona 1

25 Houston Cougars 1-0 143 (NR)

24 Tennessee Volunteers 1-0 194 (NR)

23 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 1-0 246 (22)

22 Ole Miss Rebels 1-0 254 (21)

21 BYU Cougars 1-0 266 (25)

20 Kentucky Wildcats 1-0 373 266 (20)

19 Wisconsin Badgers 1-0 476 (18)

18 NC State Wolfpack 1-0 513 (13)

17 Pitt Panthers 1-0 535 (17)

16 Arkansas Razorbacks 1-0 678 (19)

15 Miami Hurricanes 1-0 679 (16)

14 Michigan State Spartans 1-0 690 (15)

13 Utah Utes 0-1 717 (7)

12 Florida Gators 1-0 763 (NR)

11 Oklahoma State Cowboys 1-0 818 (12)

10 USC Trojans 1-0 898 (14)

9 Baylor Bears 1-0 1057 (10)

8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 0-1 1085 (5)

7 Oklahoma Sooners 1-0 1130 (9)

6 Texas A&M Aggies 1-0 1241 (6)

5 Clemson Tigers 1-0 1280 (4)

4 Michigan Wolverines 1-0 1299 (8)

3 Ohio State Buckeyes 1-0 1471, 2 1st place (2)

2 Georgia Bulldogs 1-0 1511, 17 1st place (3)

1 Alabama Crimson Tide 1-0 1552, 44 1st place (1)

Other publications re-rank the entire FBS and each week we will monitor how the Mountain West fares in those ranks.

118 New Mexico (1-0)

Last Week Ranking: 122

Week 1: New Mexico 41, Maine 0

Week 2: Boise State (Sept 9)

115 Hawaii (0-2)

Last Week Ranking: 109

Week 1: WKU 49, Hawaii 17

Week 2: at Michigan

109 UNLV (1-0)

Last Week Ranking: 106

Week 1: OPEN DATE

Week 2: at Cal

103 Nevada (2-0)

Last Week Ranking: 102

Week 1: Nevada 38, Texas State 14

Week 2: Incarnate Word

95 Colorado State (0-1)

Last Week Ranking: 94

Week 1: Michigan 51, Colorado State 7

Week 2: Middle Tennessee

94 San Jose State (1-0)

Last Week Ranking: 92

Week 1: San Jose State 21, Portland State 17

Week 2: at Auburn

93 Utah State (1-1)

Last Week Ranking: 91

Week 1: Alabama 55, Utah State 0

Week 2: Weber State

88 Wyoming (1-1)

Last Week Ranking: 97

Week 1: Wyoming 40, Tulsa 37 2OT

Week 2: Northern Colorado

75 Air Force (1-0)

Last Week Ranking: 76

Week 1: Air Force 48, Northern Iowa 17

Week 2: Colorado

68 Fresno State (1-0)

Last Week Ranking: 65

Week 1: Fresno State 35, Cal Poly 7

Week 2: Oregon State

58 Boise State (0-1)

Last Week Ranking: 59

Week 1: Oregon State 34, Boise State 17

Week 2: at New Mexico (Sept 9)

54 San Diego State (0-1)

Last Week Ranking: 54

Week 1: Arizona 38, San Diego State 20

Week 2: Idaho State

No. 130 Hawaii

No. 121 New Mexico

No. 119 UNLV

No. 113 Colorado State

No. 110 Wyoming

No. 106 Nevada

No. 91 San Jose State

No. 79 San Diego State

No. 66 Boise State

No. 65 Utah State

No. 56 Air Force

No. 27 Fresno State

No. 127 New Mexico

No. 123 Hawaii

No. 116 UNLV

No. 106 Nevada

No. 97 San Jose State

No. 94 Wyoming

No. 87 Colorado State

No. 63 Utah State

No. 58 Air Force

No. 48 San Diego State

No. 39 Fresno State

No. 38 Boise State





