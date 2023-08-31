Week 1 college football predictions: Here are our expert picks for every Top 25 games

The long wait is over. College football is back after almost nine months away.

The big game of Week 1 isn't on a college campus. It's in Orlando, Florida, where No. 5 LSU looks for payback against No. 8 Florida State after the Seminoles won a nail-biter in New Orleans last season. The game will feature two of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the country - Jayden Daniels of LSU and Jordan Travis of FSU. The one that outplays the other could lead his team to a huge non-conference victory that boosts his team's playoff hopes.

Another rematch of last season's opening weekend will take place when No. 14 Utah hosts Florida after the Gators prevailed with a late touchdown in Gainesville. The Utes were hoping quarterback Cam Rising would be available after his knee injury in the Rose Bowl, but it appears they'll be without their offensive leader.

The other significant matchup sees North Carolina and South Carolina playing on sort-of-neutral ground in Charlotte. The Tar Heels have Drake Maye, a Heisman contender, to lead their offense. But it's the Gamecocks that finished last season in the Top 25 and will have their own experience signal caller in Spencer Rattler.

It should be a great weekend to kick off the season.

