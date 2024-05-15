Week 1 or Bowl Season: Looking at a loaded first week of football

Week 1 of the college football season used to be comprised mostly of tune-up games. That’s not the case this season. It could be one of the more exciting first weeks in recent memory.

At a glance, the featured matchups look like bowl games. On Saturday of Week 1, the Georgia Bulldogs and Clemson Tigers kick off the day in the morning. The two teams have played separately played in several playoff games.

In the afternoon slot, the Florida Gators and Miami Hurricanes play a must-win game for both teams. The game might be more consequential for Florida given its loaded schedule, but Miami looks to prove it is a contender rather than a pretender this season.

At night, two games highlight the evening. The Texas A&M Aggies host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Mike Elko’s debut as head coach in College Station. The Aggies share the spotlight with the LSU Tigers who face the coach they were once rumored to have tried to poach in USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley.

The Texas Longhorns don’t have as interesting a first game as the ones above, but will get the opportunity to open the season on ESPN. They face the Colorado State Rams at 2:30 p.m. CT on Aug. 31. The following Saturday they’ll face their marquee nonconference matchup against the Michigan Wolverines.

Game times for the most intriguing Week 1 of a college football season in recent memory are lined up. It sets the tone for the first season of super conferences in college football.

THE COUNTDOWN TO WEEK 1 IS ON 🤩 pic.twitter.com/WDy4Xrxv4O — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) May 14, 2024

