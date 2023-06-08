A Week 1 Big Ten game. A trip to South Bend. Here's a look at the Ohio State 2023 schedule
Ohio State football's 2023 schedule is out.
The Buckeyes will have six road games in 2023, including three trips to Indiana to face the Hoosiers in the season opener Sept. 2, Notre Dame Sept. 23 and Purdue Oct. 14.
Ohio State is also set to host matchups against Penn State and Michigan State in 2023, adding road games against Wisconsin, Rutgers and Michigan.
Here's a look at what Ohio State's 2023 schedule will look like.
Ohio State 2023 football schedule
Sept. 2: Ohio State vs. Indiana, Bloomington, Ind.
Sept. 9: Ohio State vs. Youngstown State, Columbus, Ohio
Sept. 16: Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky, Columbus, Ohio
Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, South Bend, Ind.
Oct. 7: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Columbus, Ohio
Oct. 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue, West Lafayette, Ind.
Oct. 21: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Columbus, Ohio
Oct. 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Madison, Wis.
Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, Piscataway, N.J.
Nov. 11: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Columbus, Ohio
Nov. 18: Ohio State vs. Minnesota, Columbus, Ohio
Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan, Ann Arbor, Mich.
