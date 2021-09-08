Week 1 Betting Preview: Can we be higher on the Buffalo Bills?

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Week 1 is finally upon us! Dalton Del Don & Frank Schwab run through all 16 of the Week 1 lines & over/unders and give you their best bets and their total stay-aways.

Is it crazy that the Dallas Cowboys are the biggest underdogs of the week? Is Ben Roethlisberger really washed or can he give the Buffalo Bills a run for their money on Sunday? Do the Ravens stand a chance on Monday night against a hyped Las Vegas crowd seeing their Raiders for the first time?

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen completes a run during the 2021 preseason. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

