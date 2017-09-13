Week 1 AFC Targets/Touches

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless of whether they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played. I also decided to add carries inside the five-yard line for running backs rather than just red zone carries. Carries inside the five are more valuable overall as the average touchdown rate over the last 10 years from within five yards is 39 percent, with a substantial drop from further out.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Cornerback data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The NFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the AFC is published on Wednesday.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

Note: This data will stick to mainly fantasy-relevant players.

Baltimore Ravens

Targets: Breshad Perriman (4), Jeremy Maclin (4), Danny Woodhead (3), Benjamin Watson (1), Javorius Allen (1), Maxx Williams (1), Mike Wallace (1), Terrance West (1)

Carries: Javorius Allen (21), Terrance West (19), Danny Woodhead (1)

RZ Targets: Breshad Perriman (2), Danny Woodhead (1), Javorius Allen (1), Jeremy Maclin (1)

RZ Carries: Terrance West (2), Danny Woodhead (1), Javorius Allen (1)

Inside 5 Carries: Terrance West (1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Brandon Carr (2-15-0), Jimmy Smith (3-31-0)

Observations: After Danny Woodhead left the game with a hamstring injury, Terrance West and Buck Allen went on to combine for 71 percent of the Ravens’ offensive touches as Flacco threw the ball 17 times. The Ravens fear that Woodhead will miss significant time. Allen would likely slide in as the third-down back, with the possibility for more as he had 21 total carries on Sunday against the Bengals.

Buffalo Bills

Targets: Charles Clay (9), LeSean McCoy (6), Zay Jones (4), Jordan Matthews (3), Mike Tolbert (1), Patrick DiMarco (1)

Carries: LeSean McCoy (22), Mike Tolbert (12)

RZ Targets: Charles Clay (3), Patrick DiMarco (1), Zay Jones (1)

RZ Carries: LeSean McCoy (5), Mike Tolbert (2)

Inside 5 Carries: Mike Tolbert (2), LeSean McCoy (1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): E.J. Gaines (2-5-0), Leonard Johnson (5-39-0), Shareece Wright (1-2-0), Tre'Davious White (2-30-0)

Observations: As seven-point home favorites, LeSean McCoy throttled a Jets’ “run defense” for 110 yards on 22 carries. McCoy saw 40 percent of their offensive looks as he finished second on the team in targets (six.) Targets will be tough to go around in this offense as the Bills are a low-volume passing team. Taylor threw just 28 times on Sunday, and they ranked 32nd in pass attempts last season with a league-low 474 attempts. Newly acquired Jordan Matthews saw just three targets, while McCoy and Charles Clay (nine targets) combined for 53 percent of the target share. Mike Tolbert did receive two carries from inside the five, but one of them happened when McCoy had to leave from an injury briefly.

Cincinnati Bengals

Targets: A.J. Green (10), Brandon LaFell (5), Tyler Boyd (4), Joe Mixon (3), Giovani Bernard (2), Jeremy Hill (1), Tyler Eifert (1)

Carries: Joe Mixon (8), Giovani Bernard (7), Jeremy Hill (6)

RZ Targets: A.J. Green (2), Brandon LaFell (2)

RZ Carries: Giovani Bernard (2), Jeremy Hill (1)

Inside 5 Carries: None

Coverage Data (via PFF): Darqueze Dennard (1-48-1), William Jackson (3-25-0)

Observations: Jeremy Hill played the fewest snaps (10) among Bengals running backs. Giovani Bernard (29) and Joe Mixon (22) were in the mix much more than Hill. Mixon led the Bengals with 21 percent of the offensive looks. He also led the Bengals with eight carries, but they went for just nine yards. Despite averaging 11.67 fantasy points per game when the Bengals are favored, Tyler Eifert saw just one target even though Andy Dalton threw the ball 31 times. He’ll look to bounce back against the Texans on Thursday night.

Cleveland Browns

Targets: Corey Coleman (6), Duke Johnson (5), Seth DeValve (5), Kenny Britt (3), Ricardo Louis (3), Isaiah Crowell (2)

Carries: Isaiah Crowell (17)

RZ Targets: Corey Coleman (1), Ricardo Louis (1)

RZ Carries: Isaiah Crowell (2)

