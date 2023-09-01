Week 1 2023 Mountain West Football: Best Bets

A look at the Mountain West betting odds for Week 1

What are the oddsmakers saying about these match ups?

Late in the week we will look at odds and recent lines and make our best picks and bets. Odds courtesy of Vegas Insider.

We had a quick bite at the apple in week 0 and didn’t do so bad. We went 2-1 and are looking to keep ourselves above .500.

Hawai’i nearly pulled off the upset in week zero against Vanderbilt. Stanford has a new coach and a new offensive system. This game could be a shootout as the Cardinal move to a more up tempo offense and the Warriors continue the return of the run-and-shoot.

Pick: Over

Utah State @ #25 Iowa (-23.5, O/U 43.5)

I don’t know what to think here. Iowa’s offense was horrible last year, but the Hawkeyes managed to cover a 23 point spread against another Mountain West team in Nevada. Utah State should be better than that Nevada squad but it’s hard to tell. Taking the under is probably the safest bet here.

Pick: Under

Purdue is a completely different team this season with the hire of new head coach Ryan Walters. Fresno State meanwhile still has playmakers on both sides of the ball even with the loss of quarterback Jake Haener. This is one of the best opportunities for a Mountain West P5 upset, so I’m taking the Bulldogs to cover here.

Pick: Fresno State -4.5

There is no line here, but do you really need one? Take Air Force if you can find a place to take the bet and you really need a win. Air Force is breaking in basically a whole new set of skill players and Robert Morris hasn’t won a game since November 2021.

Pick: Air Force ML

Boise State @ #10 Washington (-14.5, O/U 58.5)

This one is a tough call. Washington is expected to be one of the top teams in the country this year. Boise State, meanwhile, is expected to be at the top of the Mountain West. If the Broncos want to get back onto the top of the G5 mountain, it starts in Seattle. But I don’t think it will be enough and the Huskies start their journey back to the CFP.

Pick: Washington (-14.5)

Another week one FCS matchup for the Mountain West. This one is one to watch though. Bryant almost beat FIU last year and returns the majority of their offense. UNLV is completely starting over under Barry Odom. The Bears could make this a close one, but expect the Rebels to win.

Pick: UNLV ML

The Alex Grinch train may all but be over for USC fans. They beat San Jose State by 28 points, but should’ve beaten them by more. That could lead to the Trojans looking past Nevada again and the Wolf Pack sneaking in some scores. Expect the Trojans to win by a lot and the over to hit.

Pick: Over

New Mexico @ #23 Texas A&M (-38.5 O/U 48.5)

The over seems low here for a non-Iowa top 25 game, so I’m going to be greedy and take it. Texas A&M might be still working out the kinks in their offense, but they’re playing the Lobos who’ve barely won anything over the past five seasons.

Pick: Over

Colorado State was one of the worst teams in college football last year. They lost to the Cougars 38-7 in 2022. But they return a ton of key skill players and bring a revamped offensive line. Meanwhile Washington State has to replace a ton of key skill players and is questionable on of the offensive line. Take the Rams to cover and if you’re feeling risky potentially put $10 on the Rams to win outright.

Pick: Colorado State +10.5

Memories that last a 𝗹𝗶𝗳𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲…

Texas Tech plays at 3200 feet normally. But this time, they’re playing at 7100. Playing at around 1.4 miles above sea level with lower oxygen will take the wind out of you. The Red Raiders are going to play an up tempo air raid style of game that could come back to bite them against a top defensive unit in the Cowboys. I expect them to cover, but I could also see the Cowboys covering as well.

Pick: Texas Tech -14

San Diego State is still without an offensive identity. Idaho State has a new head coach in Cody Hawkins, the son of former Boise State coach Dan Hawkins. The Aztecs should win this one, but it still won’t be pretty.

Pick: San Diego State ML

#18 Oregon State @ San Jose State (+16.5, O/U 55.5)

The Spartans have a game under their belt. DJ Uiagalelei gets his first action under center for the Beavers. San Jose State will face a tougher defensive test this week, but there still should be plently of offensive fire power on both sides of this matchup.

Pick: Over

