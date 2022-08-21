Week 0 Mountain West Football Betting Lines

First look at who is favored to start the season

An appetizer of sorts this week

College football is officially back with a starter of sorts for the whole sport, but for the Mountain West, Week 0 features nearly half of the league.

What we will do every Sunday is take a quick look at the odds to get your week started off right. These lines have been out for a while but now that it is game week we will dive into it.

Later in the week, we will have some select betting stuff for these games for a more detailed and fun look. Here, we will give a quick gut reaction to these lines.

Here are some lines from Circa Sports to get you started.

All lines are as of 8/21/22

Idaho State at UNLV, NL, 3:30 p.m. ET, TV: CBS Sports Network (Watch For Free)

There is no line but UNLV is not safe, even though the Bengals out of the Big Sky were projected to finish tied for last in the coaches poll and last in the media poll.

— First look at Idaho State vs. UNLV —

With no line, we look at ESPN’s FPI and they have are giving the Rebels a 93% to win this game, and they should. UNLV has been prone to lose a very winnable FCS game. Think back to the Howard loss that was and still might be the largest betting line upset ever, to boot, UNLV lost that game.

Rebel fans should be confident in winning this game, so if you can find a line out there and you really want to put a few bucks on this game take UNLV.

UConn at Utah State – 27.5, 4 p.m. ET, TV: FS1 (Watch For Free)

This is a line and a half and Utah State betting fans likely should take this game. The Huskies are in a big rebuild this year. They lost to Holy Cross last year, brought in the former UCLA and NFL head coach Jim Mora, Jr. to take over for Randy Edsall who basically pulled a Gary Andersen and quit.

— First look at UConn vs. Utah State —

Mora realized he is the warm up game for the Aggies and his defensive coordinator just took a leave of absence.

Utah State has just too much and UConn barely has anything and based on last year results, Aggies fans should be confident in covering.

Wyoming at Illinois -10, 4 p.m. ET, TV: Big Ten Network (Watch for free)

This is an interesting one because Illinois is in the Big Ten and Bret Bielema is heading into his second year, it is still the Illini. That is a dumb blanket statement but them being a 10-point favorite over anyone seems a bit much.

— First look at Wyoming vs. Illinois —

Wyoming did lose a lot in the transfer portal but they also got a good number of P5 players that hopefully can come in and make an impact.

The Cowboy’s defense will need to be on high alert with the pass catching duo of QB Devon Witherspoon to WR Isaiah Williams. Plus, The Illini have a solid ground attack with Chase Brown who had 1,005 yards last year.

Wyoming likely could cover and an outright win is a possibility but going on the road will prove to be difficult.

Nevada at New Mexico State +9, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2 (Watch for free)

This line opened over at just over two touchdowns at 16.5 but it dropped quickly and has settled at nine in favor of Nevada. If you were able to get your hands on that, then you are a likely gal or guy.

Nevada has a new coach in Ken Wilson coming in from Oregon and New Mexico State brought in Jerry Kill. The Wolf Pack lost a lot of talent in the portal when Jay Norvell left for Colorado State but the Aggies have been really bad the past few years.

— First look at Nevada vs. New Mexico State —

Kill is a solid coach and did good things when he was at Central Michigan before health issues forced him to take a step back. Even with a full rebuild in place, be comfortable in taking Nevada to cover, even on the road.

Vanderbilt at Hawaii +6.5, 8:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network (Watch for free)

Just like Nevada, Hawaii has a brand new coach and lost many, many players to the portal and this year will be a rebuilding year for the Warriors. If this wasn’t a Week 0 game it might be spicy to take Hawaii to cover this matchup.

With no prior games and no travel or games in the books for Vanderbilt, they will be fresh, excited, and ready to go.

— First look at Hawaii vs. Vanderbilt —

A few players to watch for Vanderbilt are linebacker Anfernee Orji who led the team with 13 tackles for a loss, QB Mike Wright who some feel could have a breakout year as a dual threat quarterback. He was thrown into action and had five starts and threw for a modest 1,042 yards and rushed for 376 more.

Travel and competition level makes this game ripe for the Warriors to win and pull the upset. There are just so many variables with this team and who is playing with so many new faces, but 6.5 makes it a nice line to go either way. For me, I’m staying away but not to chicken out, my pick would be for Vanderbilt to win but not cover.





