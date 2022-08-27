Week 0 Mountain West Football: Best Bets

A look at the Mountain West betting odds for Week 0

What are the oddsmakers saying about these match ups?

Late in the week we will look at odds and recent lines and make our best picks and bets. Odds courtesy of Vegas Insider.

It’s time for College Football to start again. We’ve reached week zero and it’s time to get your wallets ready. There are five Mountain West games to look at this week and let’s see if we can get off to a good start this year.

The over feels like the safest bet here. Both of Idaho State’s games last year against FBS competition had a total of at least 59. If you want to feel truly adventurous and you feel like Marcus Arroyo has turned a corner, the spread seems like the pick for you. Although, you should be weary of it as it has moved 5 points since it opened at -21.5 for UNLV.

Pick: Over

Utah State is more than likely going to take a step back this season, just by virture of the amount of talent they lose on both sides of the ball. UCONN just lost their defensive coordinator for “personal reasons,” but they return a ton of production and bring in a four-star transfer recruit at quarterback.

Pick: UCONN +26.5

This is probably the toughest pick of the weekend. You think under with both teams being run heavy offenses, but their run defenses were poor last year. This isn’t going to be an air raid shooutout, but it could turn into a barn burner on the ground. The over feels like the safest play here.

Pick: Over

Both teams are bringing in new coaches (Ken Wilson at Nevada and Jerry Kill at New Mexico State) who are changing the identity of their respective teams. Nevada is turning from an air raid offense to a run first offense and New Mexico State is implementing an offense that wants the QB to extend plays. Look for some early offensive trouble from both squads and the score to reflect that.

Pick: Under

vanderbilt @ Hawai’i (+9.5, O/U 54.5)

My “what are you thinking” pick of the week. Hawaii is in an almost complete overhaul with new head coach Timmy Chang bringing in 53 new players. Vanderbilt is also in the midst of a rebuild, but they have a year headstart. The run-and-shoot feels like it’s going to make a serious comeback and Hawai’i could start off on the right foot.

Pick: Hawai’i +9.5

