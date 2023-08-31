Week 0 Mountain West Football Power Rankings

Who tops the first rankings

Yeah, it is early

With this being the first power rankings of the year and only three teams playing on Week 0, these will be pretty similar to our preseason staff rankings.

12. Nevada

The Wolf Pack will get a rude awakening as they take on USC in Los Angeles.

11. New Mexico

Lobos have a very tough game at Texas A&M but they gotta cash that check.

10. UNLV

Give me the Go-Go offense. This is what excites me this week. IF that offense stands out then the Rebels should move up this list quickly.

9. Hawaii

Loved what the passing offense and the rushing defense, yet it was against Vanderbilt. They host the Stanford Cardinal which is winnable.

8. Colorado State

All eyes will be on the offensive line and if QB Clay Millen can take the next step.

7. Utah State

Facing Iowa will be difficult for this Aggies team. It will not be as bad as the Alabama game last year but it will be interesting to see what the Aggies offense will do against an elite defense.

6. Wyoming

Running back depth is a question but the defense will be tested as they host Texas Tech.

5. San Jose State

The Spartans are 0-1 but had a good showing against USC with its offense making lots of plays.

4. San Diego State (2 first-place votes)

To be honest, this seemed like the same old San Diego State in its win over Ohio. Running game showed signs of life, defense more than held its own, and the offense settled for field goals

3. Air Force

Can’t want to see what John Lee Eldridge III will be as the main back in Colorado Springs.

2. Fresno State (2 first-place votes)

Mikey Keene was officially named the starting quarterback for the Bulldogs. The defense should be elite.

1. Boise State (8 first-place votes)

Opening the season at Washington will set the tone for the Broncos.

