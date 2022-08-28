Week 0 Mountain West Bowl Projections
Time to start guessing this week.
Bowl projection season is here after Week 0
Week 0 had just a handful of games so this first half-baked bowl projections will be just that, throwing stuff against the wall.
However, there is a little bit of info to go through after what we saw during the first week of the season to make some tweaks to the preseason bowl projections.
Here are the bowl lineup for the Mountain West this year.
– Cotton Bowl – at-large vs. Group of Five
– Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs MAC
– Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs Pac-12
– New Mexico Bowl vs Conference USA
– Barstool Arizona Bowl vs MAC
– EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl vs Conference USA
Back up tie-ins
– Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten or Big 12
Other Options
– Cure Bowl vs Group of Five
– RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl vs Group of Five
– SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs Group of Five
– Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl vs Group of Five
With Week 0 results it seems that the fringe-ness (is that word?) of Wyoming’s bowl chances seemingly are gone with how the offense played, specifically the quarterback situation, and the defense gave up 38 points to a mid-tier, at best, Big Ten team in Illinois.
UNLV’s dominant win over Idaho State is promising but doesn’t mean too much, right now.
Hawaii has been and that checks out after getting blown out by Vanderbilt. Utah State showed a little concern with a slow start vs. UConn and time will tell if that is a hiccup or not.
New Mexico Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
2:15, ESPN
Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM
Last Year: Fresno State 31, UTEP 24
Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs AAC, C-USA, MAC or Sun Belt
Bowl Projection: Boise State vs UTSA
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
3:30, ABC
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Last Year; Utah State 24, Oregon State 13
Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Fresno State vs UCLA
Frisco Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
9:15, ESPN
Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX
Last Year: San Diego State 38, UTSA 24
Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army
Bowl Projection: Utah State vs. Tulsa
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Tuesday, December 20, 2022
3:30, ESPN
Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID
Last Year: Wyoming 52, Kent State 38
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: Air Force vs. Miami (OH)
Easyport Hawaii Bowl
Saturday, December 24, 2022
8:00, ESPN
Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI
Last Year: Canceled
Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: San Diego State vs. UTEP
Arizona Bowl
Friday, December 30, 2022
4:30, Barstool
Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ
Last Year: Canceled
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: San Jose State vs. Toledo
