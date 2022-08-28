Week 0 Mountain West Bowl Projections

Time to start guessing this week.

Contact/Follow @JeremyMauss & @MWCwire

Bowl projection season is here after Week 0

Week 0 had just a handful of games so this first half-baked bowl projections will be just that, throwing stuff against the wall.

However, there is a little bit of info to go through after what we saw during the first week of the season to make some tweaks to the preseason bowl projections.

Here are the bowl lineup for the Mountain West this year.

– Cotton Bowl – at-large vs. Group of Five

– Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs MAC

– Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs Pac-12

– New Mexico Bowl vs Conference USA

– Barstool Arizona Bowl vs MAC

– EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl vs Conference USA

Back up tie-ins

– Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten or Big 12

Other Options

– Cure Bowl vs Group of Five

– RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl vs Group of Five

– SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs Group of Five

– Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl vs Group of Five

Preseason Bowl Projections

With Week 0 results it seems that the fringe-ness (is that word?) of Wyoming’s bowl chances seemingly are gone with how the offense played, specifically the quarterback situation, and the defense gave up 38 points to a mid-tier, at best, Big Ten team in Illinois.

UNLV’s dominant win over Idaho State is promising but doesn’t mean too much, right now.

Hawaii has been and that checks out after getting blown out by Vanderbilt. Utah State showed a little concern with a slow start vs. UConn and time will tell if that is a hiccup or not.

New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

2:15, ESPN

Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Last Year: Fresno State 31, UTEP 24

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs AAC, C-USA, MAC or Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: Boise State vs UTSA

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

3:30, ABC

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Last Year; Utah State 24, Oregon State 13

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Fresno State vs UCLA

Story continues

Frisco Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

9:15, ESPN

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Last Year: San Diego State 38, UTSA 24

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army

Bowl Projection: Utah State vs. Tulsa

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

3:30, ESPN

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Last Year: Wyoming 52, Kent State 38

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Air Force vs. Miami (OH)

Easyport Hawaii Bowl

Saturday, December 24, 2022

8:00, ESPN

Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: San Diego State vs. UTEP

Arizona Bowl

Friday, December 30, 2022

4:30, Barstool

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: San Jose State vs. Toledo





Advertisement

More Bowl Projections!

CBS Sports Bowl Projections: Where Are The Mountain West Teams? 2022 Mountain West Football Bowl Projections Athlon Predicts Mountain West Bowl Games

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire