Week 0 Mountain West Bowl Projections

The college football season is here! There were three Week 0 games that happened within the Mountain West, and also some conferences that have matchups for the bowl season.

There will be weekly bowl projections throughout the year and Week 0 is no different, despite the small sample size.

The MAC and Pac-12 are bowl matchups for the league and while it would take a big downfall for USC to be in the Los Angeles Bowl, there is a chance they could end up in a New Year’s Six game to face a Mountain West team.

Changes are minimal this week but we will keep updating these matchups after every game week.

– Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs MAC

– Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs Pac-12

– New Mexico Bowl vs Conference USA

– Barstool Arizona Bowl vs MAC

– EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl vs American Athletic

Mountain West has an affiliation to fill if needed …

– Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten or Big 12

To be determined among the Group of Five conferences … as other options

– Duluth Trading Co. Cure Bowl vs Group of Five

– Frisco Bowl vs Group of Five

– RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl vs Group of Five

– SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs Group of Five

Preseason Projection

The teams are not changing this week with Air Force, Boise State, Fresno State, San Jose State, UNLV, Wyoming, and San Diego State going bowling.

Frankly, it is too early to make any drastic changes. There could be an eighth team to crack the bowl lineup, and that would not be unprecedented in the Mountain West.

There will not be that extra team this week but going out on a limb to pick one I’d lean to Colorado State as they have running back Avery Morrow back on the team.

New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 16, 2023

5:45 pm ET, ESPN

University Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West

Matchup: Liberty vs. Wyoming

LA Bowl

Saturday, December 16, 2023

7:30 pm ET, ABC

SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12

Matchup: Fresno State vs. Arizona

Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl

Tuesday, December 19, 2023

9:00 pm ET, ESPN

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five

Matchup: SMU vs Air Force

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Saturday, December 23, 2023

3:30 pm ET, ESPN

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Matchup: Miami (OH) vs San Diego State

EastPost Hawaii Bowl

Saturday, December 23, 2023

10:30 pm ET, ESPN

Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI

Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Mountain West

Matchup: UTSA vs San Jose State

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Saturday, December 30, 2023

4:30 pm ET, Barstool

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Matchup: Eastern Michigan vs UNLV

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

Monday, January 1, 2024

1:00 pm ET, ESPN

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Bowl Ties: New Year’s Six vs New Year’s Six

Matchup: Boise State vs. Oregon State

