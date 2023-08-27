Week 0 Mountain West Bowl Projections
Week 0 Mountain West Bowl Projections
Yes, we are doing projections already
Contact/Follow @JeremyMauss & @MWCwire
Week 0 provides a little bit
The college football season is here! There were three Week 0 games that happened within the Mountain West, and also some conferences that have matchups for the bowl season.
There will be weekly bowl projections throughout the year and Week 0 is no different, despite the small sample size.
The MAC and Pac-12 are bowl matchups for the league and while it would take a big downfall for USC to be in the Los Angeles Bowl, there is a chance they could end up in a New Year’s Six game to face a Mountain West team.
Changes are minimal this week but we will keep updating these matchups after every game week.
– Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs MAC
– Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs Pac-12
– New Mexico Bowl vs Conference USA
– Barstool Arizona Bowl vs MAC
– EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl vs American Athletic
Mountain West has an affiliation to fill if needed …
– Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten or Big 12
To be determined among the Group of Five conferences … as other options
– Duluth Trading Co. Cure Bowl vs Group of Five
– Frisco Bowl vs Group of Five
– RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl vs Group of Five
– SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs Group of Five
Up Next: Bowl Projections
The teams are not changing this week with Air Force, Boise State, Fresno State, San Jose State, UNLV, Wyoming, and San Diego State going bowling.
Frankly, it is too early to make any drastic changes. There could be an eighth team to crack the bowl lineup, and that would not be unprecedented in the Mountain West.
There will not be that extra team this week but going out on a limb to pick one I’d lean to Colorado State as they have running back Avery Morrow back on the team.
New Mexico Bowl
Saturday, December 16, 2023
5:45 pm ET, ESPN
University Stadium, Albuquerque, NM
Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West
Matchup: Liberty vs. Wyoming
LA Bowl
Saturday, December 16, 2023
7:30 pm ET, ABC
SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12
Matchup: Fresno State vs. Arizona
Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
9:00 pm ET, ESPN
Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX
Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five
Matchup: SMU vs Air Force
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Saturday, December 23, 2023
3:30 pm ET, ESPN
Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Matchup: Miami (OH) vs San Diego State
EastPost Hawaii Bowl
Saturday, December 23, 2023
10:30 pm ET, ESPN
Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI
Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Mountain West
Matchup: UTSA vs San Jose State
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
Saturday, December 30, 2023
4:30 pm ET, Barstool
Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Matchup: Eastern Michigan vs UNLV
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
Monday, January 1, 2024
1:00 pm ET, ESPN
State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
Bowl Ties: New Year’s Six vs New Year’s Six
Matchup: Boise State vs. Oregon State