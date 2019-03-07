Week 0 gets a big game: Miami and Florida will play on Aug. 24

Miami and Florida haven't played since 2013. Jeff Driskel was Florida's quarterback back then. (Getty Images)

Week 0 of the 2019 college football season is getting a big game.

Miami and Florida announced Thursday that the two teams will play on Aug. 24. That’s a week ahead of the first full week of college football in the 2019 season. The game will be played in Orlando and begin at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

"Moving the Camping World Kickoff to Aug. 24 is a unique and rare opportunity that showcases college football, both storied programs, and the state of Florida," Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said in a statement. "By mid-August the public is hungry for college football, and America is now going to be able to watch the Gators and Hurricanes in a marquee game a week earlier than usual. I'd anticipate the exposure for the sport of college football, and both schools, to be immense."

The Aug. 24 date is the earliest in the season that both schools have played.

The move up a week gives the in-state rivals a Saturday spotlight to themselves. And, most importantly, ESPN viewers that it wouldn’t have otherwise. The only other FBS game scheduled for that weekend is Arizona at Hawaii.

The official Week 1 of the 2019 college football season begins on Thursday, Aug. 29 and runs through Labor Day (Sept. 2) when Notre Dame and Louisville play in primetime.

While Florida and Miami have played 55 times, they haven’t met since 2013 when Miami won 21-16. That game was the first since 2008.

"ESPN approached both UM and Florida with the unique idea to broadcast this matchup as the culmination of a daylong celebration of college football's 150th anniversary season," Miami athletic director Blake James said. "After consulting with [head coach Manny Diaz], we agreed that this would be a tremendous opportunity to showcase Hurricanes football – both our present team and our long, storied tradition – on a national stage.”

