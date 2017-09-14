Week 2 Fantasy Busts: Concerns over Gurley set to ramp up

Week 2 Fantasy Lames: DeMarco Murray to inch closer to 50-50 timeshare

Each week the Noise highlights 10 somewhat un-obvious names whom he believes are destined to implode leave egg on his face. To qualify, each player must be started in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues. Speaking as an accountability advocate, I will post results, whether genius or moronic, the following week using the scoring system shown here (Thresholds – QB: 18 fpts, RB: 12 fpts, WR: 11 fpts, TE: 10 fpts). If you’re a member of TEAM HUEVOS, reveal your Week 2 Lames in the comments section below.

Kirk Cousins, Was, QB (72 percent started; Yahoo DFS: $33)

Matchup: at LAR

The zombified state of Washington’s offense witnessed during the Preseason foot-dragged its way into Week 1. Placed under heavy duress (42.5 percent of the time) behind what should be a fairly rigid offensive line, Cousins crumbled against the Eagles’ pressure. If not for his opportunistic running (30 yards), which helped alleviate a pair of fumbles lost, Cousins’ 240-1-1 line would’ve finished well outside the position’s top-20. He was largely bewildered, inaccurate and ineffective. Better days are on the horizon, but a road tussle with the Rams implies pine time for fantasy purposes. L.A. completely dismantled Scott Tolzein and the My Little Ponies in Week 1. Corners Trumaine Johnson and Nickell Robey-Coleman turned Colts receivers into Kibbles ‘n Bits. In total they yielded just three receptions for 23 yards and conceded an 18.7 passer rating. With Aaron Donald unlikely to return this week, the Rams pass rush isn’t as frightening. Still, if Washington’s hogs return to the slaughterhouse, Cousins is sure to be cooked. For those that heed the warning, Carson Palmer (at Ind), Sam Bradford (at Pit) and Philip Rivers (vs. Mia) are recommended alternatives.

Fearless Forecast: 256 passing yards, 1 passing touchdown, 2 turnovers, 12.2 fantasy points

DeMarco Murray, Ten, RB (97 percent started; Yahoo DFS: $27)

Matchup: at Jax

Mud. Molasses. Quicksand. Whatever Murray ran through last weekend against Oakland, it certainly inhibited his ability to gain yardage. Outside of one fleeting moment in which he ripped off a 21-yard scamper, the veteran rusher produced marginally. On 14 touches he barely registered a blip totaling 60 yards. Blame the inordinate number of stacked boxes he faced (41.6%), but his 1.7 yards after contact per attempt ranked only ahead of Isaiah Crowell on the week. Equally abysmal, he failed to evade a single tackler. His running mate Derrick Henry, meanwhile, bested him convincingly in efficiency notching a 2.8 YAC/att while averaging 4.2 yards per carry. Murray, however, still owned the timeshare’s upper hand (14-to-6 touch disparity). If the incumbent doesn’t pick up the pace, a full-blown 50-50 split could develop. Regardless what his workload is in Week 2, DeMarco is sure to join the fantasy damned. Fresh off their shellacking of Houston, the unyielding Jaguars return home brimming with confidence. Myles Jack and Malik Jackson crashed holes, wrapped up and suffocated Lamar Miller last Sunday limiting the Texans ground attack to only 3.6 yards per carry. Jacksonville’s team-wide defensive balance combined with Tennessee’s unexpected run-blocking struggles against Oakland suggest another lumbering performance for Murray. Be wary.

Fearless Forecast: 13 carries, 49 rushing yards, 3 receptions, 20 receiving yards, 0 touchdowns, 8.4 fantasy points

Todd Gurley, LAR, RB (96 percent started; Yahoo DFS: $26)

Matchup: vs. Was

Hollywood is known for its gory horror films. “It” and its demonic clown, Pennywise, is the latest fright fest to jolt moviegoers. Sadly, Gurley, another Tinsel Town bone-chiller, is sure to leave fantasy audiences shivering. The once revered back picked up where he left off, undermining his own worldly talents with excessive three-yard plods. Against a pack of quarter horses, Indy, he cranked out a top-10 Week 1 effort, but upon closer inspection his performance left much to be desired. He netted a very familiar 2.1 yards per carry, totaled the third-worst YAC per attempt of the week and evaded a measly two tackles on 19 attempts. And that was with Sean McVay placing him in situations to succeed. Pitiful. Excuse makers will scream “But the stacked boxes!!!,” however the RB saw eight or more defenders crowd the line only 10.5 percent of the time. At some point, the finger has to point at the rusher. His receiving contributions were a positive development, but his increased tentativeness and eroding vision only amplify concern. The Rams’ offensive line also remains pathetic, which is problematic against a solid Washington front. Its defenders, Zach Brown and Jonathan Allen, gobbled up Eagles RBs last Sunday holding them to 2.6 yards per carry. Gurley, who’s rushed for 878 yards on his last 280 carries (3.1 ypc), extends his streak of futility.

