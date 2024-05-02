WEDNESDAY'S TRACK AND FIELD ROUNDUP: Wallenpaupack wins girls and boys LTC Division II crowns

Abby Kimler won the 100-meter hurdles, the 300 hurdles, and the high jump, and ran on the winning 400 relay team to lead Wallenpaupack to a 123-25 win over Western Wayne to claim the Lackawanna Track Conference Division II girls championship on Wednesday.

Soleil Wright added wins in the 100, the 200 and as a member of the 400 relay, Kelcie Fillebrown won the 1,600 and the 800, and Alaina Atos won the shot put and discus for the Lady Buckhorns, who won their fifth straight and 12th division crown overall.

Wallenpaupack 123 Western Wayne 25

3200 Relay: Wallenpaupack (Kapschull, Gallagher, Day, Brown) 13:57. 100 Hurdles: Abby Kimler (WAL) 15.90, Smith (WAL), Fontany (WAL). 100: Soleil Wright (WAL) 13.20, Shook (WW), Jaycox (WAL). 1600: Kelcie Fillebrown (WAL) 5:52, Lojewski (WAL), B. Day (WAL). 400 Relay: Wallenpaupack (Kimler, Smith, Wright, Latek) 52.15. 400: Ella Smith (WAL) 1:02.06, Brown (WAL), Pettinato (WAL). 300 Hurdles: Abby Kimler (WAL) 52.66, Williams (WAL) Chearney (WW). 800: Kelcie Fillebrown (WAL) 2:26.98, Kapschull (WAL), Gallagher (WAL). 200: Soleil Wright (WAL) 26.85, Shook (WW), Pettinato (WAL). 3200: Bethany Day (WAL) 16:51.94, S. Day (WAL). 1600 Relay: Wallenpaupack (Jaycox, Kapschull, Pettinato, Gallagher) 4:19.07. Shot: Alaina Atos (WAL) 28-3, Mayes (WW), Stiffler (WW). Discus: Alaina Atos (WAL) 85-1, Blume (WAL), Nemak (WAL). Javelin: Erika Badner (WAL) 113-9, Stiffler (WW), Conklin (WAL). Long: Hannah Stratton (WAL) 14-5½, Fullum (WAL), Chearney (WW). Triple: Hannah Stratton (WAL) 31-4, Shook (WAL), McGuire (WW). High: Abby Kimler (WAL) 4-10, Williams (WAL), McGuire (WW). Pole: Katie Skirpan (WW) 10-6, Hackett (WAL).

Records: WAL 5-1, 4-0; WW 0-5, 0-4.

Boys track

Aiden Janowicz won the 1,600 and the 800 to lead Wallenpaupack to a 118-31 win over Western Wayne that secured the LTC Division II championship.

The Buckhorns won their first division title since 2019 and the 12th in program history.

Wallenpaupack 118, Western Wayne 31

3200 Relay: Wallenpaupack 13:36 (Theobald, Pizzo, Whitehouse, Miller). 110 Hurdles: Zayden Lamfers (WAL) 15.70, Wolff (WAL), Carrelle (WW). 100: Izael Rodriguez (WAL) 11.64 , Downey (WAL), Hubinger (WW). 1600: Aiden Janowicz (WAL) 4:52.82, Strocchia (WW), Soskil (WAL). 400 Relay: Wallenpaupack (Mwroka, Rodriguez, Kratzer, Downey) 47.19. 400: Michael Passenti (WAL) 53.10, Gardner (WAL), Torres (WAL). 300 Hurdles: Ehrin Keller (WAL) 43.85, Lamfers (WAL), Van Der Plaats (WAL). 800: Aiden Janowicz (WAL) 2:05.28, Tighe (WAL), Bermudez (WAL). 200: Jacob Gardner (WAL) 23.68, Kratzer (WAL), Mrowka (WAL). 3200: Casey McQueen (WAL) 11:13.72, Soskil (WAL), Predmore (WAL). 1600 Relay: Western Wayne (A. Fisichella, Hubinger, N. Fisichella, Wells) 3:51.15. Shot: Evan Dean (WW) 45-0¼, Mundrake (WW), Ostrowski (WAL). Discus: Ben Ostroski (WAL) 142-2, Yacabowski (WAL), Mundrake (WW). Javelin: Zaden Schock (WAL) 132-4, Pierson (WAL), Vargo (WAL). Long: Jak Hubinger (WW) 19-7½, Passenti (WAL), Dittus (WAL). Triple: Zach Dittus (WAL) 38-6, Keller (WAL), McGuire (WW). High: Nick Vanbuskirk (WAL) 5-8, Dittis (WAL), Pyatt (WW). Pole: Aiden Matthews (WW) 10-6, McClusker (WAL).

Records: WAL 5-1, 4-0; WW 0-5, 0-4.