Wednesday's Scottish Gossip: Fabio Silva, Jake Clarke-Salter, Adam Idah, Archie Gray, Ianis Hagi

[SNS]

Rangers are keen to sign on-loan Fabio Silva on a permanent basis in the summer window but will only be able to afford a cut-price transfer fee for the 21-year-old forward based on Wolverhampton Wanderers' need to balance the books for Financial Fair Play reasons. (Football Insider)

Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi, who has been linked with Galatasaray while on loan to Alaves, is expected to decide where his future in football lies after the Euro 2024 finals with Romania this summer. (Glasgow Evening Times)

Celtic are monitoring Queens Park Rangers centre-half Jake Clarke-Salter, with Burnley, Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Ipswich Town also keeping tabs on the 26-year-old. (Sun)

Celtic will have to wait until the end of the season to discover whether Norwich City are willing to sell on-loan striker Adam Idah as the Championship club are not ready to commit until former Celtic target Sydney van Hooijdonk proves his worth on loan from Bologna and they know which division they will be playing in next season. (Football Scotland)

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid sent scouts to watch Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray, the 18-year-old who qualifies for England and Scotland, against Hull City on Monday. (HITC)

Having agreed three pre-contract signings for next season, Heart of Midlothian are targeting several more new recruits and have made a new right-back their priority, while midfielders Peter Haring and Andy Halliday, plus veteran goalkeeper Michael McGovern, have not been offered new deals. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Birmingham City hope to steal a march over rival Championship clubs and make Queen's Park Under-18s defender Darryl Carrick their first summer signing. (TeamTalk)

Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour's younger brother, Harvey, has signed for Glenafton in the West of Scotland Premier Division having spent some time with Kilwinning Rangers Under-20s since the 18-year-old midfielder was released by Kilmarnock. (Glasgow Evening Times)

Manager David Martindale says Livingston need substantial investment in order to compete with clubs in the top six of the Scottish Premiership again and revealed there will be a "massive reset" in the summer due to "external" factors even if they avoid relegation. (The Herald)

Jimmy Thelin, the Swedish 46-year-old who decided last month not to leave Elfsborg so close to their season kick-off, remains one of the Aberdeen's top targets and the Scottish Premiership club could now even hang on until the summer to appoint a new permanent manager. (Press & Journal)

South Korea Olympics team head coach Hwang Seon-hong remains hopeful Celtic will give him the green light to include winger Yang Hyun-jun in this month's Under-23s Asian Cup and would allow special dispensation for overseas players to arrive just three days before the start of the tournament - which doubles up as Olympic qualifiers - in Qatar. (The National)

Celtic winger Luis Palma is ahead of schedule with his rehab from a muscle injury suffered in training last month and could return to the squad along with fit-again captain Callum McGregor for Sunday's Old Firm derby against Rangers. (Scottish Sun)