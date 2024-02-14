Wednesday's Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Euro 2024, Highland League

Scottish gossip - Liam Scales

Celtic are pushing to tie Liam Scales down to a new long-term deal as a reward for the defender's fine form under Brendan Rodgers. (Daily Record)

Hearts defender Craig Halkett will undergo a scan to determine the extent of the knee injury he suffered against Airdrie on Sunday. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Having managed Monaco, Philippe Clement leaps to the defence of Scottish football as the Ibrox boss insists both Rangers and Celtic are good enough to hold their own against the best in France. (Daily Record)

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein insists Liam Gordon did not intend to injure Michael Mellon and says criticism of his skipper from Dundee boss Tony Docherty was "inappropriate". (Courier).

Hearts chairman Andrew McKinlay estimates the club's new 25-room hotel will generate additional income of "millions every year". (Scottish Sun)

With Uefa trying to reduce air travel to make Euro 2024 the most environmentally friendly tournament ever; England and Scotland face long trips to group games. (Sky Sports)

Celtic midfielder Paulo Bernardo insists no one should bet against his fellow Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, 39, lining up at Hampden to face Scotland in the Nations League this October. (Daily Record)

Highland League clubs are not happy with a rule change from next season requiring an SFA Bronze License for promotion to the SPFL. (Press & Journal)