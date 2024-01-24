Wednesday's Scottish Gossip: Abada, Diomande, Smal, Vata, Van Hooijdonk, Besuijen, Fraser, Marcondes, Ramsay, Kent

Celtic have rebuffed loan offers from a number of clubs from England, France and Germany for Israel winger Liel Abada. (Mako)

Watford, West Bromwich Albion and Southampton have joined clubs in France and Germany ready to test the water with a loan bid for Celtic winger Liel Abada. (Daily Mail)

Celtic winger Rocco Vata, who is out of contract this summer, will turn his back on offers from Serie A clubs to sign a new deal, with father Rudi, the former Celtic full-back, confident there will be a "positive outcome" to talks about the 18-year-old's future. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic have begun contract talks with winger Rocco Vata's representatives and the 18-year-old Republic of Ireland Under-21 international is keen to extend his stay beyond the summer despite holding talks with Bologna and Como this month. (Sky Sports)

Sydney van Hooijdonk's dad, Pierre, reckons that Bologna will hold on to the 23-year-old striker this month amid speculation over a move to Celtic. (Daily Record)

Nordsjaelland midfielder Mohamed Diomande is expected to arrive in Scotland on Wednesday to finalise his move to Rangers after a £4.5m fee was agreed and the 22-year-old will sign a long term contract at Ibrox. (Rangers Review)

Mohamed Diomande is heading to Ibrox to undergo a medical after agreeing terms with Rangers after a near-£5m bid was accepted by Danish club Nordsjaelland for the 22-year-old midfielder. (Football Insider)

Rangers have made an approach to Twente in a bid to land left-back Gjis Smal this month after the 26-year-old decided against signing a new multi-year contract with the Dutch club. (Voetbal International)

Rangers hold a significant interest in Twente left-back Gjis Smal, but a deal for the 26-year-old is not yet over the line. (TeamTalk)

Rangers have no interest in signing Dutch left-back Gijs Smal despite reports suggesting the Ibrox club had made an approach for the Twente 26-year-old. (The National)

Rangers manager Philippe Clement would not be "content and confident" for the second half of the season should he not add to his squad in the final week of the January window. (The Scotsman)

Manager Philippe Clement has warned Rangers will need to increase the size of their squad next season if they are to successfully negotiate all of their domestic and European fixtures after the Scottish Professional Football League announced it is scrapping the Premiership's winter break. (The Herald)

Out-of-favour Aberdeen forward Vinnie Besuijen has been offered a return to the Netherlands after a potential move to the Dutch second tier emerged for the 22-year-old. (Press & Journal)

Scott Fraser's proposed loan move from Charlton Athletic to Heart of Midlothian remains alive as Tynecastle officials await approval from their counterparts in London for the 28-year-old midfielder. (Edinburgh Evening News)

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein has named three players he has told can leave the club. (The Courier)

Hibernian head coach Nick Montgomery has revealed that a chance meeting in Dubai led to the signing of forward Emiliano Marcondes on loan from Bournemouth. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders says Calvin Ramsay, the Scotland right-back whose loan was cut short with Preston North End, and centre-half Nat Phillips, who has returned from Celtic, will leave again on loan before the end of January. (Daily Record)

Former Rangers winger Ryan Kent is set to snub ex-Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard, with a loan move to Dinamo Zagreb inching closer for the 27-year-old despite Fenerhahce accepting a £3.4m offer from Al-Ettifaq. (Daily Record)

Sunderland manager Michael Beale says instability at Ibrox, with a lot of recruitment turnover, undermined his spell as Rangers team boss. (Daily Record)