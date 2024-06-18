Wednesday's quiz answer

Jake Fischer and Dan Devine recap game 5 of the NBA Finals, which saw the Boston Celtics win their 18th NBA championship with Jaylen Brown winning Finals MVP.
The Louisville Metro Police Department released photos and videos related to the May 17 traffic incident and arrest of golfer Scottie Scheffler.
Day 4 of the 2024 Men's College World Series saw Florida eliminate NC State and Texas A&M move on to the semifinals.
The current franchising model agreement between NASCAR and its teams expires at the end of the 2024 season.
Aiyuk has taken his contract negotiations to TikTok. Where do things stand between him and the 49ers?
Gretchen Walsh announced herself as the breakout swimming star of the 2024 Olympics before she even qualified for them.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about the injures to Mookie Betts and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, umpire Pat Hoberg being suspended for gambling and all the other action from baseball this weekend. They also preview the 2024 MLB Draft Combine with Nate Tice.
The Celtics are NBA champions for the first time since 2008.
Arike Ogunbowale responded to being left off the USA women's basketball roster for the 2024 Olympics, saying she realizes politics is part of the process.
Mbappé received a yellow card after attempting to return to the field from injury. His status moving forward at the European Championship is unclear.
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
McIlory congratulated U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau and vowed resilience after a Sunday collapse at Pinehurst.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The 156th running of the Belmont Stakes is headed to Saratoga
The Chiefs' bizarre offseason rolls on.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
Tim Cato from The Athletic joins Vincent Goodwill to detail how the Dallas Mavericks have rebuilt their organization over the last 3 years to end up in the NBA Finals.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to news of the Big 12 exploring selling their naming rights to a corporate sponsor, discuss a formula for championship winning teams, check in on the College World Series jello shot competition, and hear about producer Joe's insane fantasy football punishment.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first tight end rankings for the 2024 NFL season.