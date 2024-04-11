Wednesday's prep highlights: Rannebarger hits two home runs, throws no-hitter for Danville softball in victory

Apr. 11—In baseball

➜ Champaign Central 11, Normal West 7. Champaign Central relied on a superb performance from Luke McClure and a host of other contributors to register a road Big 12 Conference victory. McClure hit a first-inning home run on the first pitch of the game for the Maroons and did not allow an earned run in six innings of work on the mound. Chris Timmons went 3 for 4 with a triple, an RBI and three runs scored, while Charlie Hobbs (2 for 4, triple) and T.J. Pipkins (2 for 5, RBI, double) also had multi-hit games. Johnny Timmons added a double and two RBI, with Sam McArthur, Oliver Brandow, Patrick Kennedy and Aiden Elliott all driving in a run.

➜ Cissna Park 9, Grant Park 5. Cissna Park recorded its first win of the season, and Brayden Bruens was a big reason why. Bruens went 2 for 3 with two doubles, four RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base for the visiting Timberwolves in the nonconference triumph. Aiden Richards also helped out offensively, going 1 for 3 with two RBI and Jream Renteria doubled twice. Briar Clark got the win on the mound, throwing 42/3 innings. He gave up three runs (two earned) on three hits, striking out four.

➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, Lexington 1. A close Heart of Illinois Conference game ended in favor of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley after the host Falcons won in walk-off fashion. GCMS (5-2-1) led 1-0 after the first inning, but Lexington tied the score at 1 in the top of the fourth. It remained that way until the bottom of the seventh when GCMS scratched across the game-winning run. Graydon Leonard singled to center before Isaiah Johnson reached on a bunt hit. That brought up Zeb Greer, who also dropped down a bunt, allowing Leonard to score after Lexington committed a throwing error. Altin Nettleton went 1 for 2 with an RBI for GCMS, while Brayden Elliott scored the other run. Leonard threw a complete game for GCMS, only giving up five hits and an unearned run. He struck out three and walked two.

➜ Iroquois West 5, Watseka 1. Mario Andrade and Owen Hartke combined on a four-hitter, lifting the visiting Raiders to a Vermilion Valley Conference victory. Andrade started and lasted five innings for Iroquois West (3-6), giving up one unearned run. He walked three and struck out seven. Hartke pitched two shutout innings of relief, not allowing a hit and striking out one. Rylan Pheifer hit a solo home run for the Raiders, who led 3-0 after four innings, while Dean Clendenen went 1 for 1 with a walk and three runs scored. Andrew Shoemaker had a double for Watseka (3-7).

➜ Milford 22, South Newton (Ind.) 0. Milford overwhelmed its out-of-state foe in a five-inning nonconference road win for the Bearcats. David Bell threw a no-hitter for Milford (5-4), working around five walks and striking out five. Caleb Clutteur and Gavin Schunke set the tone offensively, with Clutteur hitting a pair of two-run home runs and going 2 for 4 with four RBI and four runs scored. Schunke was 3 for 5 with a double, four RBI and three runs scored out of the leadoff spot. Aiden Frerichs, Preston Janssen and Gage Vogel each added two RBI.

➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 16, Rantoul 0. St. Joseph-Ogden scored at least two runs in every inning, punctuated by an eight-run outburst in the top of the fourth to end the Illini Prairie Conference game after only four innings. Braxton Waller hit a home run and went 2 for 2 with five RBI and Tanner Jacob was 3 for 3 with two doubles and four RBI to lead the visiting Spartans (15-2). Luke Landrus added a triple and went 1 for 3 with two RBI, while Logan Rosenthal was 1 for 3 with a double and two RBI. Asher Pruemer kept Rantoul off balance, throwing all four innings for SJ-O and striking out five while giving up two hits. Ross Gawenda and Holden Cargo each had a single for the Eagles (7-6).

➜ Tri-Valley 16, Fisher 0. Cody Hinton doubled, but the host Bunnies (4-6) couldn't get much else going offensively in a Heart of Illinois Conference setback.

➜ Westville 7, St. Thomas More 6. Westville trailed 6-4 entering the top of the seventh inning before scoring two runs to tie the game and then another run in the top of the eighth to secure a nonconference road win. Matthew Darling went 1 for 2 with two RBI and two walks to lead the Tigers (11-3-1), who took advantage of seven errors by St. Thomas More. Easton Barney and Cade Schaumburg also drove in a run for Westville, with Barney picking up the win after throwing five quality innings in relief, scattering six hits and striking out five. Wilson Kirby was 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI, while Jimmy Henderson (2 for 4, two RBI) and Hayden Bates (2 for 4, RBI) also contributed for the Sabers (7-6).

In softball

➜ Blue Ridge 4, Martinsville 3. Addison Roos filled the role of hero for Blue Ridge, connecting on a single in the bottom of the seventh inning for her only hit of the game to give the host Knights a walk-off nonconference victory. Lily Summers went 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI for Blue Ridge (5-8), which led 3-1 after four innings before Martinsville rallied to tie the game at 3 in the top of the sixth. Ellie Schlieper threw a complete game for the Knights, scattering eight hits and striking out 10. She also went 1 for 3 with an RBI, while Lily Enger (1 for 3, RBI), Ellie Hayward (1 for 3, triple) and Cassie Zimmerman (1 for 3, double) chipped in.

➜ Danville 21, Peoria 0. Kendall Rannebarger threw a four-inning no-hitter and hit two home runs, lifting Danville (7-6) to an easy Big 12 road win. Rannebarger lined her home runs in the top of the first and top of the second, finishing with three RBI. In the pitcher's circle, she struck out 10 and did not issue a walk. Ka'Leah Bellik added an inside-the-park home run, Alicia Angus provided a three-run triple and Olivia Scaggs finished with three RBI for the Vikings.

➜ Milford/Cissna Park 9, Clifton Central 3. Addison Lucht supplied the pop and Kami Muehling supplied the pitching, sparking Milford to a road nonconference win. Lucht starred for the Bearcats (8-1), going 3 for 4 with a grand slam, a triple and seven RBI. Muehling threw a complete game, giving up five hits and overcoming four walks. She struck out three and also helped herself out at the plate by going 2 for 4 with three runs scored. Hunter Mowrey also delivered, going 2 for 4 with an RBI.

➜ Monticello 5, Clinton 1. Clinton took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but Monticello responded with three runs in the bottom of the second and Reese Patton did the rest in the pitcher's circle, sparking the host Sages to a nonconference victory. Patton threw a complete game for Monticello (11-8), yielding eight hits but only that first-inning run. She only walked one and struck out five. Patton helped out her own cause by going 1 for 3 with two RBI, while Allie Weidner was 1 for 3 with a double and two RBI. Marrissa Miller drove in the one run for the Sages. Heidi Humble went 2 for 3 with a double and drove in the lone run for Clinton (5-7).

➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 15, Eureka 2. St. Joseph-Ogden received a balanced offensive approach and some more superb pitching from Timera Blackburn-Kelley to earn a nonconference road win. Hayden Dahl contributed two hits and four RBI for the Spartans (10-4), with Kenzie Atwood adding two RBI and Addy Martinie scoring four runs. Chloe Harper also chipped in for SJ-O with two hits. That was plenty of offense for Blackburn-Kelley, who only allowed five hits and struck out nine in throwing a complete game.

➜ Tri-Valley 15, Fisher 2. Fisher only trailed 2-1 after four innings before the visiting Vikings pulled away late for a Heart of Illinois Conference win. Paige Hott went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI to pace the Bunnies (4-7). Naomi Dickey also went 1 for 3 with an RBI.

➜ Watseka 12, Iroquois West 2. Watseka took a 4-0 lead after two innings and didn't let up en route to a five-inning home Vermilion Valley Conference win. Christa Holohan only fell a home run shy of hitting for the cycle to lead Watseka (8-2) as she finished 4 for 4 with a double, a triple, three RBI and two runs scored. Brianna Denault also got in on the offensive fun for the Warriors by going 2 for 3 with two RBI and two runs scored. Sarah Parsons threw all five innings, giving up just two hits. She struck out and walked two. Jersey Fowler drove in both runs for the Raiders (6-4) with a double, while Abby Kraft came through with a triple.

In girls' soccer

➜ Champaign Central 9, Peoria Manual 0. The visiting Maroons scored all nine of their goals in the first half, with nine different players scoring a goal, and cruised to a Big 12 Conference win. Gwen Ellis, Halle Youse, Grace Pelz, Caroline Blount, Ellie Crompton, Sophia Adams, Silvia Mello, Helen Fisher and Paige Deering all found the back of the net for Central (5-2). Adams delivered two assists, with Deering, Fisher, Penelope Kemna and Elie Liay von Bodman all supplying one assist.

➜ Monticello 7, Eisenhower/MacArthur 0. Tynley Jackson, Megan Allen and Elle Bodznick accounted for all the goals for Monticello in a comfortable road win, while Allison Nebelsick added to her career shutout record with another clean sheet for the Sages (11-1).