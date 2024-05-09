Wednesday's prep highlights: Kennedy, Timmons deliver for Champaign Central baseball in Big 12 win

May 9—was brilliant on the mound again for the Maroons (17-13) with six shutout innings with Kennedy allowing just four hits and two walks and striking out five. He also helped his own cause with an RBI after finishing 1 for 3 at the plate. (2 for 3, RBI, four stolen bases) and (2 for 2, one RBI, one walk) led Central, as well, in the Big 12 win at Spalding Park against the Tigers (3-20).

The Maroons (20-8) won an extra inning pitchers' duel with plating the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth before closed out the win. was the tough-luck loser for the Sages (28-3) after he went 8 1/3 innings and gave up one run on three hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

had an RBI and stole two bases, but the Bearcats (11-11) dropped a nonconference road game.

and keyed an offensive outburst for the Storm (12-14), who trailed 3-1 before scoring nine unanswered runs en route to the five-inning nonconference home win. Rangel and Albert each supplied three RBI with Albert going 2 for 2 at the plate with a run scored and two walks while Rangel was 2 for 4. (2 for 3, two runs), (1 for 2, two RBI, two walks, two runs) and (1 for 4, two RBI, two runs) also chipped in. (solo home run) and (1 for 2, two RBI) led the Warriors (5-23).

The Warriors doubled up on Momence after putting up runs in five of the seven innings with blasting a solo homer and posting a 3-for-5 game with two runs and an RBI and ending up with two RBI in a nonconference away win for the Warriors (8-15).

hit a solo homer, drove in three runs with a double and the Tigers emerged with a home nonconference win. was also steady on the mound for Westville (22-5-1) tossing all seven innings with two runs on four hits to go with a pair of walks and two strikeouts. accounted for three of the Bulldogs' hits, scored a run and drove in a run for M-S (20-7).

was lights out in the circle in the Sages' final regular-season home game with Stoffel throwing all seven innings and the Green Wave only mustering four hits and a walk against her. Stoffel added four strikeouts. 's solo home run accounted for the only run of the nonconference matchup with Key and both finishing with a team-high two hits in their team's win with Monticello improving to 18-12 on the season.

The Chargers (5-11) came up short in a Big 12 game on their home field despite a big game from , who went 3 for 4 with three RBI after hitting a home run. had an RBI triple.

tossed a complete game three-hit shutout in the circle, delivered three hits and had three RBI and struck for a three-run home run in the nonconference win for the Spartans at Randy Wolken Field. and added two hits apiece for SJ-O (27-6). took the loss for the Panthers (26-7).

launched a home run and had two RBI, was 3 for 4 with a double and had a 2-for-4 performance that included a triple and four RBI in a nonconference road matchup for the Warriors (18-5). tossed a complete-game, two-hit shutout that featured one walk and five strikeouts.

and had two goals apiece in the Big 12 rout. , , , , and accounted for Centennial's other goals with delivering three assists.

(6-0, 6-0), r (6-1, 6-1), (6-0, 6-0), (6-1, 6-0) and (6-0, 6-0) all prevailed in singles play for the Illineks, who swept all three doubles matches. 's 6-1, 6-4 win at No. 1 singles clinched the lone point for the Sabers.