Wednesday's prep highlights: Horton leads Centennial to first win

Jan. 4—In boys' basketball

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 55, Iroquois West 49. Eighteen of Noah Steiner's game-high 29 points came in the second half to guide the Panthers (4-11) to a nonconference victory over the visiting Raiders. Tyler Cole added 12 points for PBL — which led 24-21 at halftime — while Iroquois West (6-10) was led by Jace Pankey's 16-point evening and 11 additional points from Tyler Read

* .

Mahomet-Seymour 75, Rantoul 49. Landyn Hannah scored 15 points and Jackson Bohm added 14 points to key the Bulldogs (8-8) to a nonconference road win over the Eagles. Finn Randolph and Luke Dyer each added 11 points for M-S — which led 41-31 at halftime — while Justin Merrill and DJ Davis

* each scored 11 points for the Eagles (2-11).

Morton 68, Centennial 61. The Chargers (13-2) found themselves trailing 38-27 at halftime and couldn't recover in a nonconference tilt against the host Potters, with Jadin Schilb's game-high 28 points pacing 13 points from Todd Makabu and nine points from O'Neil Johnson

* .

St. Joseph-Ogden 69, Williamsville 47. Four Spartans found themselves in double-figures during a comfortable nonconference home win over the Bullets, with Coy Taylor's 16-point effort leading 13-point outings from Tanner Jacob, Tanner Siems and Logan Smith. Siems grabbed eight rebounds to lead SJ-O (13-1) on the glass, while Colin Thomey notched eight points and Luke Landrus

* dished six assists.

In girls' basketball

Macon County TournamentCerro Gordo/Bement 52, Warrensburg-Latham 34. Nineteen points apiece from Caroline Hill and Haylei Simpson helped the Broncos (11-3) to victory in the opening round of the Macon County Tournament hosted by Sangamon Valley. Erin Rogers

* added eight points to help the Broncos' cause.

NontournamentCentennial 64, Oakwood 57. Dariah Horton poured in 36 points — including 19 in the second half — to help the Chargers (1-11) overcome a 28-27 halftime deficit against the host Comets (5-14) en route to their first win of the year. Aleah Emers contributed 13 points to Centennial's cause while Oakwood was motored by Jaydah Arrowsmith's 17-point outing and 12 points apiece from Bella Bradford and Nikita Taylor

* .

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 41, Westville 14. Kendall Roberts and Madi Spesard each scored 10 points to guide the Buffaloes (7-6) to a road win over the Tigers (3-12) in Vermilion Valley Conference play, with Savanna Cunningham and Sierra Cunningham adding nine points apiece to secure the outcome. Westville was unable to overcome a 17-8 halftime deficit despite Gwen Bennett's

* game-high 11 points.

St. Thomas More 64, Schlarman 19. Ruari Quarnstrom paced the Sabers (8-5) in a nonconference road win over the Hilltoppers (0-5) with 14 points, while Grace Dimoke added 10 points and Kaitlynn Ballard and Audrey Gooding chipped in seven points apiece. Layla Briggs'

* six-point effort keyed the Hilltoppers, who trailed 36-13 at halftime.

Watseka 55, Chrisman 14. Ava Swartz and Christa Holohan combined to lead the visiting Warriors (13-1) with 15 combined points while Brianna Denault, Lauren Tegtmeyer and Megan Martin each scored six points to lock up a VVC win. Martin and Meyer added 16 combined rebounds, while the Cardinals (4-11) were led by Lyndsi Smith's

* four-point performance.

Joey Wright