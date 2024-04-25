Wednesday's prep highlights: Bates hits for Cycle and tosses shutout for Unity softball

Apr. 25—In baseball

Argenta-Oreana 14, Tri-County 2. The Bombers (10-6) scored 13 of their runs in the second and third innings. In the loss, Kahle Lee had two hits and an RBI for the Titans (2-13).

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 18, Salt Fork 4. Chaz and Cruz Dubois led the Blue Devil (17-6) bats with three hits apiece, and Chaz Dubois and Enrique Rangel each had three RBI. Dane Dillon, Caden Keleminic, Anderson Thomas and Karson Stevenson all had two hits and two RBI. Brayden Norton led the Storm (7-10) with a double and two RBI.

Champaign Central 6, Peoria Notre Dame 3. Charlie Hobbs led the offense for the Maroons (13-10) with a double, single and three RBI, and Oliver Brandow added two hits. Patrick Kennedy and Soogy Park combined for a solid day on the mound.

Fisher 10, Ridgeview 0. Jacob Chittick pitched five scoreless innings for the Bunnies (5-11) and only allowed three Mustang (4-15) hits. Peyton Sapp paced Fisher's offense with three hits, two doubles and four RBI. Cody Hinton and Braden Mowry each had two hits, with Hinton driving in three runs.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7, Rantoul 5. The Falcons (12-4-1) sealed the deal with two runs in the top of the seventh. David Hull and Brayden Elliott led the charge with two hits apiece, and Zach Price drove in three runs. Holden Cargo was the lone Eagle (8-10) with multiple hits on the day.

Herscher 10, Watseka 0. A seven-run fourth inning proved too much for the Warriors (4-12) to handle, as their only hit came off the bat of Myles Lynch.

Oakwood 12, Paris 10. After scoring nine runs in the first inning and giving up the lead over the next four, the Comets (10-13) scored three runs in the sixth to take the lead for good. Cort Vermillion led the offense with two hits and three RBI. Derek Drews, Bryson Marcinko and Alec Harrison each drove in two runs.

St. Joseph-Ogden 10, Westville 3. Each team had 12 hits, but the Spartans (22-2) got them when they mattered most. Tanner Jacob, Illinois signee Luke Landrus, Braxton Waller, Jared Altenbaumer and Kodey McKinney all notched two hits in the win, with Landrus and McKinney combining for five RBI. Nolan Earley scattered nine hits over five innings pitched while only allowing one run and striking out eight batters. Drew Wichtowski and Easton Barney were forces at the plate for the Tigers (16-4-1), both connecting on three hits.

Tri-Valley 2, Monticello 1. The Sages (22-2) have now lost two in a row after starting 22-0. This one was on a Tri-Valley walk-off in the bottom of the seventh inning. Carter Foran pitched 6 2/3 innings with six strikeouts and didn't allow any earned runs. Jacob Long drove in the team's lone run.

In softball

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 14, Salt Fork 4. Ella Myers homered yet again to highlight her three-hit, four-RBI day and lead the Blue Devils (17-7) to another convincing win. Joining her with two hits were Emma Shelato, Draycee Nelson, Gentry Elson and Elli Tittle, and Raeghan Dickison had three RBI. All the while, Eva Ronto pitched five innings and only allowed one earned run. Alexa Jamison led the Storm (7-12) with two hits and two RBI.

Danville 3, Centennial 2. It took eight innings, but a 4-for-4 performance from Ka'Leah Bellik with a triple and three doubles led the Vikings (9-8) to the extra-inning win.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 5, Watseka 0. It was a scoreless pitchers' duel between the Falcons' (8-6) Mallory Rosendahl and the Warriors' (12-4) Sarah Parsons through seven innings. Rosendahl got the edge with her 11-strikeout performance. Kate Kristensen and Maci Lindelof both homered in the top of the eighth, combining for five RBI on the day, and Cally Kroon had two hits to lead GCMS. Parsons and Abigail Neukomm each had two hits for Watseka.

Iroquois West 8, Donovan 6. Five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning led the Raiders (9-7) to a comeback win. Aubrey Wagner was solid in the circle after the first inning, striking out 15 batters. Cam Bork led the bats with two hits and two runs scored, and Amelia Scharp stole four bases.

Milford/Cissna Park 16, St. Anne 1. Kami Muehling only allowed three hits over four innings of work to earn the win for the Bearcats (14-2). Hunter Mowrey and Jossalin Lavicka each had two hits and combined for five RBI. Abby Storm hit a triple, drove in three runs and scored three runs.

Tri-County 14, Blue Ridge 10. A high-scoring battle ended with the Titans (7-13) plating five runs in the top of the seventh inning to secure the lead and the win. Shaylun Christenberry notched four hits with a pair of home runs, four runs scored and five RBI to lead the way. Kiersten Budd also connected on four hits, including a home run, and Brooklyn Gough homered with four RBI. Cassie Zimmerman went deep for the Knights (7-12), and Carsyn Stiger had three hits.

Unity 19, Urbana 0. Lindy Bates did it all for the Rockets (15-6-1), hitting for the cycle with four RBI and three runs scored and pitching five scoreless innings of one-hit ball with eight strikeouts. Grace Bickers and Korina Finical hit their first varsity home runs, with Finical's five RBI leading the team. The lone hit for the Tigers (1-9) came from Sophia Recio.

Villa Grove 20, Fisher 4. A big day offensively for the Blue Devils (14-10-1), as Piper Kiser led the way with three hits, including a home run and double, and six RBI. Alexandria Brown also homered and drove in three runs. Alison Pangburn, Logan Lillard, Chloe Reardon and Addisyn Wilson joined the multi-hit parade, all combining for eight RBI. Avery Carleton was a bright spot in the lineup for the Bunnies (5-14) with two hits and two RBI.

In girls' soccer

Urbana 5, Bloomington 1. The Tigers (6-9) avoided a three-game skid on the backs of 20 saves by Jane Laskowski and two goals apiece by Celia Barkley and Samantha Christman. Chloe Sikora scored the team's other goal, and Barkley and Savannah Finley each recorded an assist.

In boys' track and field

At. Arcola. Villa Grove pulled out a close team win over the host Purple Riders, edging them 75-67. Close behind was Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at 60. Winners for the Blue Devils included Braydon Dowler in the 200-meter dash (22.58 seconds); Layne Rund in the 400 (54.43) and high jump (5 feet, 7 3/4 inches); Lukas Shadwick in the 800 (2 minutes, 13.27 seconds); Kurt Zimmerman in the mile (5:05.80); Kyler Williams in the long jump (19-10 1/2) and triple jump (42-0); and the 3,200-meter relay of Alexander Esteban-Raymer, Ryan Schlueter, Shadwick and Zimmerman (9:25.65). Arcola saw wins from Tanner Thomas in the 100 (11.43); Braden Phillips in the 300 hurdles (47.67); and the 400-meter relay of Braden Phillips, Brody Phillips, Oden Barron and Thomas (45.30). The Knights got wins from Brennon Hutson in the 110 hurdles (19.42), Jacob Tighe in the shot put (49-11 1/4) and Kamden Morfey in the discus (106-10).

In girls' track and field

At Arcola. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's 90 team points were enough to take a convincing win in a quad meet. Villa Grove took second with a score of 51, and Arcola was third at 38. Winners for the Knights included Grace Romine in the 200-meter dash (28.39 seconds); Cassidy Rohacs in the 100 hurdles (18.22) and 300 hurdles (54.69); Alex Clark in the shot put (31 feet, 6 inches); Summer Melton in the triple jump (30-10 3/4); and the 3,200-meter relay of Josie Carrillo, Embrey Reardon, Morgan Casteel and Ruby Burton (11 minutes, 12.72 seconds). The Blue Devils got wins from Baylee Martin in the 100 (13.40) and long jump (15-73/4); Emma Wilson in the mile (6:43.67); Carly Eads in the discus (99-3); Evalice Callison in the high jump (5-0 3/4); and the 800-meter relay of Alexis Wilson, Emma Wilson, Callison and Nadia Callison (2:04.41). Winning for the Purple Riders were Ema Simpson in the 400 (1:07.54) and the 400-meter relay of Kelsey Moore, Jaiden Miller, Aymara Leal and Simpson (54.12).