Advertisement

Follow Wednesday's Premier League games

BBC
Wedenesday's Premier League fixtures: Arsenal v Luton Town 19:30, Brentford v Brighton 19:30, Manchester City v Aston Villa 20:15
[BBC]

Three games make up Wednesday's Premier League action, and we will bring you every moment.

All times BST

Follow all of the action here

Around the grounds - listen to BBC Radio 5 Live coverage of all things Premier League

Listen on BBC Sounds banner
[BBC]