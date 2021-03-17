Wednesday's NFL free agency roundup: 49ers give Trent Williams record deal and add another O-lineman

The NFL's 2021 free agency market – finally – officially opens at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Players with expiring contracts or those who have been traded, like Matthew Stafford and Carson Wentz, can officially join their new teams.

The NFL's salary cap for the upcoming season has a max value of $182.5 million – all teams must be under the cap by Wednesday afternoon, when the new league year begins. Several still had salaries that needed to be slashed as of Wednesday morning.

Here are the major moves that have already occurred as the curtain goes up on football's new year – quite a few significant deals already agreed upon:

Pro Bowl LT Trent Williams (71) seems likely to finish his career with the 49ers.

49ers get Williams back ... but that's not all

Left tackle Trent Williams, arguably the premier free agent available in 2021, is re-signing with the San Francisco 49ers. Per reports, the eight-time Pro Bowler will receive a six-year, $138 million contract ($55 million guaranteed) that makes him the highest-paid O-lineman in NFL history, barely eclipsing the Packers' David Bakhtiari.

@TrentW71 you petty AF 😂😂😂. Congrats on the deal and history Silverback. Very deserving. Excited to see you continue to do 🦍 things. — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) March 17, 2021

In addition, the Niners have reached a deal with six-time Pro Bowl center Alex Mack, 35, who was part of Kyle Shanahan's offense in Atlanta when the Falcons reached Super Bowl 51.

