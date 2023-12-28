Wednesday's news < 10 minutes
The Dodgers introduce Yoshinobu Yamamoto, plus Isiah Kiner-Falefa reportedly agrees to a deal with Toronto on this edition of FastCast
The Dodgers introduce Yoshinobu Yamamoto, plus Isiah Kiner-Falefa reportedly agrees to a deal with Toronto on this edition of FastCast
Yoshinobu Yamamoto was officially introduced by the Dodgers on Wednesday after he signed a record 12-year, $325 million deal with the team.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
One of the greatest pitchers in Japanese history is heading to MLB in another huge offseason victory for the Dodgers.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto apparently met with Mets owner Steve Cohen on Saturday and then asked the Yankees to meet with him on Sunday.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto reportedly met with Mets owner Steve Cohen in Japan last week.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde are back from the holiday weekend to dissect the latest from the ongoing saga in Tallahassee as FSU has sued the ACC over their grant of rights deal in order to leave the conference.
Rubbernecking a car wreck is a primal instinct, and right now the Detroit Pistons are a 15-car pile up.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
Which pickups can make your fantasy football team a champion? Andy Behrens reveals his top targets for Week 17.
Denver reportedly hopes to re-sign Jackson to the practice squad if he clears waivers.
Ohtani signed a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers, so a Porsche wasn't too expensive of a gift to give to the Kellys.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde run through the remaining bowl games for the second part of this year’s Bowl Bonanza.
The loss of center Mitchell Robinson could spark the team to add reinforcements.
It's the fantasy football semifinals in most leagues this week. Let Dalton Del Don provide you with lineup advice (and some DFS tips) for every game.
Hunt is not a "staff member." He's also not allowed to confront an active player on the opposing team.
C.J. Stroud hasn't played since sustaining a concussion in Week 14.
Everything you need know injury-wise about Week 16 of the NFL season.
Dan Wetzel & Ross Dellenger huddle together after news broke Thursday that Florida State is trying to get out of their grant of rights deal with the ACC in order to move to a new conference.
Arthur Smith's Theater of Pain has frustrated fantasy managers time and again this season. Can you trust any Falcons in Week 16?