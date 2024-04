Mother Nature just doesn't seem to be on the Mets' side this week.

For the second straight day, the Mets' matchup with the Detroit Tigers has been postponed due to rain.

Tuesday's game was postponed after a two-hour delay, and now both games are scheduled to be played as part of a single admission doubleheader on Thursday, beginning at 12:10 p.m.

Thursday was originally a day off for both squads.