Wednesday's Mets-Braves game postponed due to rain

The Mets-Braves game on Wednesday has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The Braves announced the postponement Wednesday afternoon and that the game will be made up on Sept. 26 at 7:20 p.m.

Jose Quintana was scheduled to start Wednesday's game and try to pitch the Mets to at least a split of the four-game series against their division rivals. The veteran lefty will pitch on Thursday instead.

Thursday's 12:20 p.m. start has not been affected. Luis Severino was originally scheduled to be on the mound for the Mets, while Max Fried was the probable starter for Atlanta.

Wednesday's rainout is the Mets' fourth of the early season. The first was Opening Day, which was made up the next day. The second was April 2nd's matchup against the Detroit Tigers, with April 3rd's game also being rained out. Both games were made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, April 4.