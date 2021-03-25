Wednesday's Maine college roundup: USM sweeps a softball doubleheader

Mar. 25—GORHAM — Ashley Tinsman went 2 for 3 with a two-run homer and drove in four, and Kaitlyn Nelson was 2 for 3 with a two-run triple as Southern Maine swept a doubleheader from UMaine-Farmington 14-0 in five innings on Wednesday.

The Huskies (4-0) won the first game, 3-0. They got an unearned run in the fifth inning to break a scoreless game and received RBI doubles from Lauren Leidenmann-Smith and Madison Day.

In the second game, Rona Scott and Erin Martin each added a pair of hits as the Huskies pounded 16 hits in the contest.

Kayleigh Oberg had a pair of hits for the Beavers (0-2).

Jackson Stanton scored on Hunter Richardson's sac fly in the top of the fifth as the Monks (4-7) blanked the Gulls (0-1) at Beverly, Massachusetts.

Matt Bergeron threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing a pair of hits, striking out one and walking four to grab his first win of the season.

Devan Harrison recorded his first save.

Connor Smith scored eight goals, including four in the first quarter, as the Pilgrims (2-1) jumped to a 9-3 lead and downed the Monks (2-3) at Standish.

Patrick Storie had three goals and five assists for New England College. Josh Owen also had a hat trick, and Charles Hacking added a pair of goals.

Brendan Martin led St. Joseph's with five goals, Shane Puleo had three goals and a pair of assists and Max Lacy and Xavier Michaud also scored.

The Huskies (2-0) scored 10 consecutive goals to open the first half, three coming from Megan Violette, as they rolled to a 13-1 advantage at intermission in beating the Pilgrims (0-3) at Gorham.

Violette finished with five goals and a pair of assists, Jennifer Darasz added four goals and an assist, and Alex Farley and Rachel Shanks each added hat tricks.

Madison LaCharite, Alexandria Safford and Haley Barnacz scored for New England College.

Peter Slovenski, Bowdoin's cross country and track and field coach for 34 seasons, is retiring at the end of the school year.

Slovenski's teams have won seven New England Small College Athletic Conference championships and 129 All-America awards, including five NCAA Division III