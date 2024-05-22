Wednesday's local sports schedule
Baseball
High School
District 5 Tournament
Class 2A Semifinal
(4) Tussey Mountain at (1) North Star, 4:30 p.m.
District 6 Tournament
Class 3A Semifinal
(6) Huntingdon at (2) Central, 2 p.m.
Softball
High School
District 5 Tournament
Class 1A Quarterfinals
(8) Forbes Road at (1) Meyersdale, 4:30 p.m.
(5) Fannett-Metal at (4) Southern Fulton, 4:30 p.m.
(6) Rockwood at (3) Shade, 4:30 p.m.
Class 2A Semifinals
(4) North Star at (1) Everett, 3:30 p.m.
(3) Tussey Mountain at (2) Windber, 3:30 p.m.