Advertisement

Wednesday's local sports schedule

the tribune-democrat, johnstown, pa.

Baseball

High School

District 5 Tournament

Class 2A Semifinal

(4) Tussey Mountain at (1) North Star, 4:30 p.m.

District 6 Tournament

Class 3A Semifinal

(6) Huntingdon at (2) Central, 2 p.m.

Softball

High School

District 5 Tournament

Class 1A Quarterfinals

(8) Forbes Road at (1) Meyersdale, 4:30 p.m.

(5) Fannett-Metal at (4) Southern Fulton, 4:30 p.m.

(6) Rockwood at (3) Shade, 4:30 p.m.

Class 2A Semifinals

(4) North Star at (1) Everett, 3:30 p.m.

(3) Tussey Mountain at (2) Windber, 3:30 p.m.