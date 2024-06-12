Advertisement

Wednesday's local sports schedule

the tribune-democrat, johnstown, pa.
Baseball

Johnstown Collegiate League

Mainline Pharmacy vs. Martella’s Pharmacy, Mount Aloysius, 5:30 p.m.

O vs. Laurel Auto Group, Sargent’s Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

The Hill Group vs. Laurel Auto Group, Sargent’s Stadium, 7:45 p.m.

American Legion

Cambria County League

Hollidaysburg-1 at Nanty Glo, 6 p.m.

Bedford at St. Michael, 6 p.m.

Golf

83rd Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions, Sunnehanna Country Club, first round, 8 a.m.

Softball

Greater Johnstown

Women

Fetz’s Sports Pub vs. Bennett’s, 6 p.m.

The Haven vs. Murphy’s, 7 p.m.