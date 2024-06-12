Wednesday's local sports schedule
Baseball
Johnstown Collegiate League
Mainline Pharmacy vs. Martella’s Pharmacy, Mount Aloysius, 5:30 p.m.
O vs. Laurel Auto Group, Sargent’s Stadium, 5:30 p.m.
The Hill Group vs. Laurel Auto Group, Sargent’s Stadium, 7:45 p.m.
American Legion
Cambria County League
Hollidaysburg-1 at Nanty Glo, 6 p.m.
Bedford at St. Michael, 6 p.m.
Golf
83rd Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions, Sunnehanna Country Club, first round, 8 a.m.
Softball
Greater Johnstown
Women
Fetz’s Sports Pub vs. Bennett’s, 6 p.m.
The Haven vs. Murphy’s, 7 p.m.