Wednesday's Leftovers: Texas Tech, Dawson Garcia, JT Thor

A week from now, the dreams of many young players will come true as they sign their letters of intent. Today, we take a look at a variety of topics in this week’s Wednesday’s Leftovers, including Texas Tech’s latest recruiting win and who the Red Raiders might land next, updates on Dawson Garcia and JT Thor, and the latest on an upcoming group of commitments.



Does Texas Tech landing Micah Peavy increase their chance at landing Nimari Burnett? — Texas Tech 🏀 Insider (@TTUmbbinsider) November 4, 2019

I really don’t think it makes that great of an impact on the recruitment of Nimari Burnett, but it sure does not hurt Texas Tech’s cause. Sure, the best want to play with the best, which should only enhance the Red Raiders' chances with Burnett. But outside of that, the five-star will base his college decision on the style of play, skill development, having the chance to play on the ball and the comfort factor.

Down to a final four that features Alabama, Michigan, Oregon and the Red Raiders, Burnett could potentially sign before the early period completes on Nov. 19. Alabama holds my FutureCast selection, but Oregon and Texas Tech are the two that have been receiving the greatest amount of talk lately.

Dawson Garcia - any update? — John Hartsock (@XUdad) November 3, 2019

