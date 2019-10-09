Wednesday's Leftovers: Pitt, Iowa State, UNC, UConn, more

Dawson Garcia

The mailbag is plenty full, thanks to major activity in the recruiting waters. In this week’s Wednesday’s Leftovers, we take a greater look into Pitt’s top targets, the Dawson Garcia recruitment, Iowa State’s next potential commitment, multiple-year producers at North Carolina, Big Blue Madness, UConn’s recruiting board, the dominoes of Jaemyn Brakefield’s decision and the top scorers in high school ball.

Hey CE its getting down to crunch time for Pitt. How are we looking when it comes down to Timberlake, Big Cliff, RJ and Hugley? — Tony Tennyson (@tony_tennyson) October 6, 2019

I addressed RJ Davis yesterday in my #TwitterTuesday column, and while the Panthers are in a good spot, I feel much better picking Marquette at this time.

Earl Timberlake has been difficult to read. He will likely make his college decision in early November and will choose from Miami, Pitt, Providence, Seton Hall and South Carolina. The Hurricanes have gained most of the talk of late, but just a few weeks ago I had heard that it was more of a battle between Providence and Seton Hall. Really, I don’t believe that anyone knows, including Timberlake, where he ends up. The next few weeks should clarify a whole lot.

Cliff Omoruyi will not sign until the spring and will have four official visits to take before doing so. He already took an unofficial visit to Pitt but watch for Arizona State here. Rutgers and UConn are two others in a good spot, and don’t underestimate Kentucky, which could make a late run.

Lastly, John Hugley will make his college decision on Oct. 18. NC State, Penn State and West Virginia are involved, but I would bet the house on Pitt, unless something unforeseen happens.

How do you like IU's chances to land Dawson Garcia? — Robert Jenkins (@MrRobertJenkins) October 6, 2019

Indiana is a serious suitor for Dawson Garcia. The recent information I have is that Marquette and the Hoosiers are the two programs that might be slightly ahead. Garcia also made for a surprise decision that he will commit and sign this fall, rather than waiting things out until the spring. Memphis has picked up some traction with him, Minnesota is doing its all to keep him home, Arizona just enrolled his former travel teammate and one should never count out Kansas or UNC. However, Indiana is in a good spot and securing the talented forward’s commitment is within the Hoosiers' grasp.

Who is the top guy that Iowa state has the best chance to land in 2020 out of their offers? — CyCloneFanaticFan (@jrobs2003_josh) October 6, 2019

