Wednesday's Leftovers: KU's NCAA fallout; Illinois, Jalen Green

Rl7kxi1lemnvkdmnkxrd

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

A plethora of activity along the recruiting trail over the past seven days has brought a slew of questions to tackle in this week’s Wednesday’s Leftovers, including Kansas’ outlook this fall, how Illinois can add to its backcourt, a Jalen Green and Dawson Garcia prediction, thoughts on Butler’s 2020 class, five-star reclassifications and Louisville’s recruiting misses.



Scroll to continue with content Ad

MORE: Twitter Tuesday mailbag



Despite three Level I violations hanging over Kansas’ head, the Jayhawks seem to be in a pretty good spot with a number of high-level prospects. The Jayhawks received a commitment from junior college standout Tyon Grant-Foster who, to some, is perceived as one of the top-five junior college talents in the 2020 class.

Beyond Grant-Foster, KU sits in the final two for Isaiah Todd, who makes his commitment on Friday. Choosing between Kansas and Michigan, the Wolverines have garnered most of the talk, but Kansas does have a chance. The Jayhawks are also not out on Bryce Thompson, though Oklahoma and Oklahoma State may have a better chance now compared to before the NCAA penalties were first released.

Story continues

KK Robinson and Moses Moody are two others they are involved for but, just as I had stated once the infractions were first released, KU is going to have to change the type of prospects they recruit for the next year or so until they get past the cloud hovering over its head. Instead, junior college talent like Grant-Foster, may become the norm, as they are also involved for Marial Mading. They will also have to take more development pieces that should produce deeper into their college careers in the mold of Gethro Muscadin, who they have a great chance with.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH KANSAS FANS AT JAYHAWKSLANT.COM

Does Illinois have a good chance to sign Adam Miller and Andre Curbelo for the class of 2020? — mitch sutton (@gottaluvillini) October 13, 2019

F5jrfrsgp1fyh1y1tblj

Courtesy of USA Basketball

Yes, a very good shot. While I don’t think they are the clear leader for Andre Curbelo or Adam Miller, I also believe that they sit within a top-two or three for each. For Curbelo, most of the talked has centered around Indiana, Miami and the Illini. I will stamp the Hurricanes as the favorite, but Illinois is not far behind. Assistant coach Orlando Antigua has done a great job of recruiting Curbelo and will definitely have them in it until the very end.

On the other hand, Miller has been their top target in the 2020 class for the past year or so. The in-state prospect attended the same high school and played for the same travel program as current sophomore standout Ayo Dosunmu. Arizona State currently boasts my FutureCast selection, but I am not too far off from switching that to Illinois. Assistant coach Chin Coleman has done a great job of developing strong in-roads to Miller and his family.

Landing both would be tremendous for the Illini but I would expect one to say ‘yes’ to Brad Underwood.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ILLINOIS FANS AT ORANGEANDBLUENEWS.COM

Jalen Green: going pro oversees or actually signing with a school? What's your gut telling you — Gene Loblaw (@GeneLoblaw) October 14, 2019

Read More