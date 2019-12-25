Wednesday's Leftovers: Kansas, Villanova, UConn, more

Kqe3n4ihduryoaa1r59z

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Merry Christmas to you all! This week, we present a few extra nuggets from the recruiting world in Wednesday’s Leftovers. We take a look at Kansas’ potential 2021 class, Bryan Antoine’s return to Villanova, where UConn goes next in adding to its roster and three underappreciated top 100 recruits.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position

2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Position





*****

Kansas 2021? — KU Hoops (9-2) (@Kansashoopschat) December 22, 2019

Three primary names to know for Kansas in the 2021 class are Hunter Sallis, Kendall Brown and Harrison Ingram. TheJayhawks are fairly new to the recruitment of Sallis but KU was the first blueblood to offer, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they made him a priority in the coming months. The in-state programs, Creighton and Nebraska, have done a good job with him, as have Iowa State and Oregon.

Brown, a top 20 wing, just visited Lawrence two weeks ago, and it coincided with his brother - Milwaukee’s Courtney Brown - playing the Jayhawks. Bill Self and his staff have done a great job of targeting the do-it-all forward early in the process and his move to Sunrise Christian Academy does not hurt their chances.

Lastly, while they are playing catch-up, don’t underestimate Kansas' chances with Harrison Ingram. He played for the same travel program as Lattrell Jossell and Jalen Wilson, and KU has begun to pick up its attention toward the five-star playmaker. Purdue, Stanford and Texas Tech are also in the mix, but the Jayhawks may find traction.

Khristian Lander, Jaden Hardy, Alex Tchikou and Frank Anselem are worth monitoring, too.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH KANSAS FANS AT JAYHAWKSLANT.COM

*****

Story continues

Bryan Antoine . Is he going to go pro after the year based off measurable seven though he isn’t playing a ton off the injury — RyanBoggio (@boggio_ryan) December 22, 2019

I don’t see it happening. That is not to say that his talent is not that of an NBA-type of guy, but he won't be selected high in the NBA Draft based off of his high school rankings and physical tangibles, unlike James Wiseman.

It would be in Antoine's best interests to return to the Main Line for at least another season. He was one of Jay Wright’s top recruiting wins and should flourish when he does regain a clean bill of health rather than risk signing a non-guaranteed contract with - or being drafted by - an NBA team that might not have his long-term interests in mind.

Rather, Antoine returning for his sophomore season gives Villanova a mighty talent in the backcourt that can complete a plethora of tasks. He is just the type that, when healthy, can be relied upon in defeating the best of teams, which would then correlate with a much better draft selection when he decides to leave school.

Read More