Wednesday's Leftovers: Dishing on UNC, Kentucky, Bama, more

In this week’s edition of Wednesday’s Leftovers, we focus on how North Carolina, Kentucky and Alabama might fill out their 2020 needs, and a look at an early leader for second-ranked guard Cade Cunningham.

Which players does Unc have the best chance of getting to join Day’Ron Sharpe in Chapel Hill next season? — bh-unc-fan (@bdheelfan) June 16, 2019

North Carolina can go in a variety of directions as it completes its 2020 class. Day’Ron Sharpe is a great start, and more will be on the way, including possibly Ziaire Williams, who is a strong target for the Tar Heels. Stanford, along with many of the West Coast powers, is involved, although the early work UNC has done could pay off. Greg Brown and Donovan "Puff" Johnson are two others the Tar Heels have their eyes on, and just this week they offered top 40 wing Cam'Ron Fletcher.

In the backcourt, getting Cade Cunningham to UNC is a bit of a reach, and while the Tar Heels have just begun to recruit Caleb Love they have more work to do there. Bryce Thompson is my guess for the backcourt, though Jaden Springer is another avenue they could take, as is potentially reclassifying top 20 sophomore Cam Hayes.

In the frontcourt, they remain involved with five-star Walker Kessler, but Auburn might now be the lead and whether he would be OK enrolling alongside Sharpe remains up for debate. Isaiah Todd is another candidate, and putting him on a roster along with Williams and Thompson would potentially give UNC the best class in America.

Who does Kentucky have the best shot at landing in 2020? — Eli (@elihays03) June 16, 2019

Kentucky is in a great spot with a handful of elite guard prospects in the 2020 class. The Wildcats could be in the lead for BJ Boston, a five-star wing. A commitment is not imminent, but he is down to a final four comprised of Auburn, Duke, Florida and Kentucky, as John Calipari and his staff have really ramped up their attention toward him this spring.

The same can be said for Jalen Green as the top scoring guard in the 2020 class was watched by Calipari on Monday at the USA Basketball under-19 trials. Alabama, Florida State, Memphis and Oregon are four others to watch with Green. Lastly, Kentucky has made a move with Daishen Nix as he looks to be its top lead guard target in the 2020 class. Along with the three, Cunningham and Sharife Cooper are two others Kentucky is involved with. How the Cats fill out their frontcourt remains to be seen, though, as they haven’t found much traction with as many along the frontline.

