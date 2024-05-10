WEDNESDAY'S HS SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Mastillo powers North Pocono

Kylie Mastillo had three hits and three RBIs, as North Pocono defeated Scranton, 15-0, in four innings in a Lackawanna League Division I softball game Wednesday.

Abby Franklin earned the win, striking out five through four innings.

Chrissy Jacklinski and Kennedy Bittenbender led Scranton with two hits apiece.

North Pocono 15, Scranton 0

Scranton 000 0 — 0

North Pocono 329 1 — 15

WP: Abby Franklin 4IP, 5H, 0R, 0ER, 0BB, 5SO

LP: Jordan Woyshnar 3⅓IP, 12H, 15R, 12ER, 4BB, 2SO

2B: Alyssa Lynch (NP), Emma Guse (NP) 2.

Records: NP 13-4, 9-4; SCR 0-18, 0-12.

Mid Valley 7, Riverside 2

At Riverside, Mackenzie Adolfson had a home run, a double, three RBIs and two runs to lead Mid Valley to a Division II victory over the Lady Vikes.

Abbey Mackey had three hits and a run, Elise Larson added two hits, including a home run, two RBIs and a run and Chiara Zavislak chipped in two hits, one RBI and one run for the Spartanettes.

Mikayla Smith and Leah Pfeiffer each had a double and an RBI for Riverside.

Mid Valley 7, Riverside 2

Mid Valley 205 000 0 — 7

Riverside 200 000 0 — 2

WP: Ava Hazelton 7IP, 4H, 2R, 2ER, 1BB, 13SO

LP: Alyssa Fox 7IP, 11H, 7R, 2ER, 1BB, 8SO

2B: Leah Pfeiffer (RIV), Krista Cortazar (MV), Mackenzie Adolfson (MV), Mikayla Smith (RIV).

HR: Elise Larson (MV), Mackenzie Adolfson (MV).

Records: RIV 9-8, 5-8; MV 17-1, 11-1.

Holy Cross 12, Honesdale 1

At Honesdale, Chloe Mendicino hit a two-run home run to lift Holy Cross past the Lady Hornets in Division II play.

Mia Scalese struck out eight en route to the win.

Makayla Cobourn led Honesdale, recording a hit and the team’s lone run.

Holy Cross 12, Honesdale 1

Holy Cross 610 302 0 — 12

Honesdale 001 000 0 — 1

WP: Mia Scalese 6IP, 4H, 1R, 1ER, 2BB, 8SO

LP: Leah Salzameda 1IP, 2H, 7R, 4ER, 6BB, 1SO

2B: Emma Scalese (HC) 2, Makayla Cobourn (HON) 2, Abbey Beatty (HON), Peyton Graboske (HC) 2.

HR: Chloe Mendicino (HC) 2.

Records: HC 12-5, 9-4; HON 3-14, 2-9.

Western Wayne 7, Dunmore 4

At Dunmore, Adysen Wargo had three hits, including a home run and a double, as Western Wayne defeated the Lady Bucks in a Division II game.

Wargo was also the winning pitcher, striking out three.

Rachel Walsh struck out 12 for Dunmore.

Western Wayne 7, Dunmore 4

Western Wayne 104 200 0 — 7

Dunmore 211 000 0 — 4

WP: Adysen Wargo 7IP, 8H, 4R, 2ER, 2BB, 3SO

LP: Rachel Walsh 7IP, 8H, 7R, 5ER, 2BB, 12SO

2B: Emily McGowan (DUN), Adysen Wargo (WW).

HR: Adysen Wargo (WW) 2.

Records: DUN 10-6, 6-6; WW 6-11, 3-10.

Old Forge 8, Lakeland 0

At Lakeland, Meaghan Marianelli had three hits, including a home run, and Old Forge defeated the Lady Chiefs in Division II.

Winning pitcher Karen Sickle struck out 10 in seven shutout innings.

Olivia Lach and Riley Arzie had the hits for Lakeland.

Old Forge 8, Lakeland 0

Old Forge 014 201 0 — 8

Lakeland 000 000 0 — 0

WP: Karen Sickle 7IP, 2H, 0R, 0ER, 2BB, 10SO

LP: Mandy Magnot 4IP, 9H, 7R, 5ER, 3BB, 0SO

2B: Olivia Lach (LAK).

HR: Meaghan Marianelli (OF).

Records: OF 15-3, 12-1; LAK 3-13, 1-11.

Blue Ridge 22, Forest City 0

At Forest City, Abigail Laude pitched a six-inning no-hitter and struck out eight batters, as Blue Ridge defeated the Lady Foresters.

Kendall Farthing added five hits and a pair of RBIs for the Lady Raiders.

Blue Ridge 22, Forest City 0

Blue Ridge 102 40(15) — 22

Forest City 000 000 — 0

WP: Abigail Laude 6IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 0BB, 8SO

LP: Claire Lombardi 5⅓IP, 12H, 13R, 8ER, 5BB, 9SO

2B: Leigh McCain (BR), Hailey Carpenetti (BR).

Records: FC 0-12, 0-11; BR 8-6, 8-5.

Montrose 9, Susquehanna 1

At Montrose, Elizabeth Green and Violet Conning each hit home runs as Montrose defeated Susquehanna in a Division III game.

Jocelyn Traver earned the win, striking out four and only allowing one run.

Lauren Huyck struck out seven through six innings for Susquehanna.

Montrose 9, Susquehanna 1

Susquehanna 000 000 1 — 1

Montrose 111 600 x — 9

WP: Jocelyn Traver 7IP, 5H, 1R, 1ER, 0BB, 4SO

LP: Lauren Huyck 6IP, 10H, 9R, 7ER, 3BB, 7SO

2B: Chloe Smith (MON), Cassandra Cottrell (SUS).

3B: Violet Conning (MON).

HR: Elizabeth Green (MON), Violet Conning (MON).

Records: MON 7-8, 6-5; SUS 3-12, 3-8.

Lackawanna Trail 11, Mountain View 2

At Lackawanna Trail, four Lions batters recorded multi-hit games and Lackawanna Trail defeated Mountain View in a Division III game.

Payton Laytos, Hallie Pinney, Madison Palmer and Aubrie Pinney each had two hits.

Paige Smith and Izzy Hobart scored the lone runs for Mountain View.

Lackawanna Trail 11, Mountain View 2

Mountain View 110 000 0 — 2

Lackawanna Trail 302 060 x — 11

WP: Finn Ritter 7IP, 9H, 2R, 1ER, 1BB, 2SO

LP: Paige Barnes 6IP, 12H, 11R, 4ER, 4BB, 8SO

2B: Lily Sedlak (MV), Hallie Pinney (LT), Madison Palmer (LT), Aubrie Pinney (LAK).

Records: LT 7-7, 7-5; MTV 5-9, 4-6.